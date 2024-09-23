Disney Channel Twins Sadly Reveal They Are No Longer Close

In 1994, twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry exploded onto the scene when they starred in their hit show, Sister Sister, which became part of ABC’s iconic Friday night TGIF lineup. Tia and Tamera starred as Tia and Tamera Campbell, twin sisters separated at birth. They have a chance encounter at a shopping mall, and Tamera convinces her father to let Tia and her mother move in with them, so the sisters can get to know each other. The show ran for six seasons, ending in 1999.

Since Sister Sister, both sisters have gone on to have very successful careers. They have both starred in a number of Hallmark holiday movies and appeared in hit television shows. Tamera Mowry starred as Hope Daniels in the series Roommates. She also appeared in Things We Do For Love, Dream Moms (2023), and Girlfriendship (2022).

Tia Mowry has starred in several popular television shows since her ABC days. She played Melanie Barnett in The Game, Stephanie Phillips in Instant Mom, and Cocoa McKellen in Family Reunion. For years, she was also the voice of Sasha in several movies and video games based on the popular Bratz dolls.

The sisters reunited in 2005 to star in the beloved Disney Channel movie Twitches (also called Witches of Coventry). Two years later, they reprised their roles as Camryn and Alex Fielding in Twitches Too (also called Witches of Coventry 2). And from 2011 through 2013, the twins starred in their own reality show, Tia & Tamera, on Style Network.

Sadly, despite growing up together and working side by side for years, today, the sisters barely speak.

Tia Mowry is getting ready to release a new series for WE TV: Tia Mowry: My Next Act. In the show, Mowry will speak about her 2008 marriage to actor Cory Hardrict and their subsequent divorce in 2023. In the preview released by WE TV, Ms. Mowry reveals that she and her sister, Tamera, are not close.

Ms. Mowry says:

“I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey.” “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce… “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that’s just not where we are right now.”

Fans were shocked to hear that the sisters were not really speaking, especially because Tamera had praised her twin after Tia announced her divorce on Instagram in 2022. Back then, Tamera told Entertainment Tonight that she was proud of her sister for “living her authentic, true self.”

Although the two are not as close as they once were, they do not appear to be fighting. On September 22, Tia shared an image of her and her sister on her Instagram page, as well as a video clip from 2012, when she tried to convince her sister to drink some of her breastmilk. She called the moment between the two “iconic.”

Who remembers that time on Tia & Tamera when I got my sis to try my breast milk after Cree was born?! 🤣😂 Yes, that actually happened! With my new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act coming out on October 4th, I had to bring back this iconic moment. Get ready for more laughs, realness, and all the new chapters ahead! 💕

What might have happened between Tia and Tamera Mowry? We don’t know. But according to Tamera, she didn’t even know that her sister was set to launch a new reality show. She recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that she only recently found out.

“Tia is living her life right now, and Tia is doing Tia,” the Sister, Sister star told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. When the ET reporter brought up the forthcoming show in a video interview, Tamera said, “Uh, I know. I didn’t know until — I found out with the rest of the world!” while lightly scoffing and rolling her eyes in jest.

Tamera also said that her sister did not ask her to be a part of the series, so fans will most likely not see the two of them on My Next Act together. However, she said that she respects her sister’s decision.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act will premiere on WE TV on October 4.

Are you sad to hear that Tia and Tamera Mowry don’t speak much anymore? Are you a Twitches and Sister Sister fan? Let us know in the comments!