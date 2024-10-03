Disney Channel Cancels Last Remaining Live-Action Comedy Series

The Disney Channel has canceled its final remaining live-action comedy series, officially ending an era of entertainment.

The Villains of Valley View co-creator and executive producer Chris Peterson took to Twitter to confirm that the Disney Channel series was over, saying, “All good things must come to an end… While it was never our intention to end the series on a cliffhanger, we hope that Amy, Hartley and the Maddens will live on in your hearts (and on Disney+) forever and after two incredible seasons such is the case with The Villains of Valley View.

We’re beyond grateful to our amazing cast, writing staff and crew. We also want to thank all the loyal fans. You made us part of your family and you’ll forever be part of ours.”

The series, co-created by Peterson and Bryan Moore, premiered in 2022 and managed to last two seasons before being shut down. It starred Isabella Pappas, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann, Kayden Muller-Janssen, James Patrick Stuart, and Lucy Davis, with the official synopsis describing it as:

“When teen supervillain Havoc stands up against the leader of all villains, he threatens to destroy her and her family – which forces them to change their identities and hide out in a suburb of Texas. With the help of their über-happy new neighbor Hartley, Havoc (now Amy), her brother Chaos (now Jake) and the rest of her family, will have to hide their powers and abandon their reckless villain ways in favor of something they’ve fought against all their lives… being good.”

The Disney Channel has been falling on hard times as of late, as The Walt Disney Company increasingly focuses on the Disney+ streaming service as its primary outlet. For what it’s worth, The Villains of Valley View is also streaming on the platform, but it is very noticeable that the Mouse has been steadily axing live-action shows like Valley View, Bunk’d, and Secrets of Sulphur Spring in the last year.

Disney+ has also not been doing well lately, as it consistently fails to make a profit and has been experiencing stagnant new subscription rates. But for better or worse, the company is canceling live-action series on its most iconic channel. We’ll have to see if it replaces them with anything.

