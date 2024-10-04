‘The Simpsons’ Doubles Down on Controversial Gag After “Woke” Criticisms

It looks like things are back to normal in Springfield.

Homer Simpson’s relationship with his son Bart will seemingly not change anytime soon, with the two’s infamous strangling gag returning in the show’s season 36 premiere.

The long-running animated cartoon attempted to mess with fans in several ways, labeling its 36th premiere episode its “series finale.” Of course, this turned out to be a joke, but the episode still delivered a funny and surprising adventure for the iconic neon-yellow family.

One of the more surprising elements of the premiere was the return of the classic strangling gag between Bart and Homer, something fans had assumed had been retired.

However, a Simpsons showrunner confirmed the gag is here to stay, sharing that they “regret” ever teasing removing it from the series in the first place.

Last year, The Simpsons aired an episode that included a jab at Homer’s rather “abusive” treatment of Bart over the years. A character noted Homer’s firm handshake, which he responded to by saying, “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off. Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

Now that the show’s season 36 premiere episode brought strangling back, Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman claims it was a “mistake” to even suggest the strangulation joke would end.

According to TMZ, Selman regrets how they joked about the gag, saying it “felt more like an announcement … it was just a joke … and people took it in the wrong direction.”

Selman explained that Homer’s strangulation of Bart is “in the DNA of the series” and assured it would only be used when it would be “funny or impactful.” Selman also explained that the joke was not returned simply as a response to criticism of The Simpsons “going woke” or “soft,” claiming the series has always had an edge.

Even in its 36th season, The Simpsons still finds itself at the forefront of pop culture. While the show may have lost steam with some fans, the series sees regular success with each season premiere, with The Simpsons recently returning for its 36th go.

The Simpsons holds the record for the longest-running American animated series, sitcom, and scripted television series in history. The show first premiered as a holiday special in 1989 and has since branched out into various other forms of media and entertainment, like a feature film in 2007 and various theme park rides and attractions.

One of the most significant changes to this iconic animated American family came in 2019 when The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, now called 20th Century Studios. This acquisition meant that Disney now owned tons of beloved and infamous properties and franchises, including The Simpsons.

Despite being rather suggestive and inappropriate for a general audience, The Simpsons remains one of the most-watched series on Disney+.

Do you watch The Simpsons? Who is your favorite character in Springfield?