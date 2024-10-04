Upcoming Disney World Closure Confirmed Over a Year in Advance

A closure has been confirmed for a popular Disney World location.

While Walt Disney World is famous for its rides and attractions, many guests enjoy vacationing at the Orlando resort due to its selection of hotels and other recreational amenities. The Walt Disney World Resort features dozens of hotels, making time spent outside of the parks just as fun as time spent riding roller coasters and classic dark rides.

While there are plenty of choices, a few hotels stand above the rest, both in terms of quality and overall experience, with Disney’s Contemporary Resort being considered one of the resort’s most iconic and famous.

Disney seemingly agreed with this statement, expanding its Contemporary resort by building a new connecting resort named Bay Lake Tower in 2009. Guests staying at the Contemporary or Bay Lake can easily get to and from each hotel, both of which are within walking distance of the Magic Kingdom.

However, guests planning to spend a weekend, week, or month at Bay Lake in the coming years will want to stay as up-to-date as possible regarding a recently confirmed upcoming closure.

Disney Confirms Bay Lake Pool Closure

Starting January 26, 2026, the Bay Cove Pool, water play area, and whirlpool spa will close at Bay Lake Tower. Thankfully, these closures will not reach into the warmer summer months, with the refurbishments all scheduled to end in May of the same year.

Bay Cove Pool is a popular choice for guests looking to have some aquatic fun while away from the parks. The pool features a 148-foot-long waterslide, zero-depth entry, and a poolside bar.

These closures come as Disney refurbishes Bay Lake Tower rooms, a project that started earlier this September. The following message is now displayed on the Bay Lake Tower website:

From September 2024 to September 2025, room refurbishment work will take place in Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. During this time, Guests will see and hear construction work throughout Bay Lake Tower. Please allow extra time for travel as alternate paths may be utilized.

More on Bay Lake Tower:

Warm luxury meets modern elegance at this lakeside Resort hotel located in walking distance to Magic Kingdom park. Delight in studios and multi-bedroom villas, kitchens or kitchenettes and dramatic views that may include old-growth cypress trees, the shimmering Bay Lake, the lush courtyard or Cinderella Castle. Enjoy enchanting pools and award-winning dining—plus the extensive offerings of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, connected by the convenient Sky Way Bridge.

