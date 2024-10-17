Space Mountain Coaster Ceases Operations at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort‘s version of the iconic Space Mountain roller coaster recently shut down for the better part of two days due to an unknown issue. A Magic Kingdom Park guest shared their experience of missing out on the ride on social media.

Ride breakdowns are commonplace at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Wear-and-tear is natural when thousands of guests are using advanced technology each day. Sometimes, closures aren’t the fault of the attraction itself but are necessary when guests lose a personal item or behave inappropriately.

Attractions typically reopen shortly after closing but rarely suffer extended shutdowns due to more complicated technical issues. Disney cast members run extensive safety checks to ensure rides are safe upon reopening.

Redditor u/vinnyv0769 experienced an extended Space Mountain closure during a visit to Magic Kingdom Park earlier this month. The guest reported that the ride was down for most of one day and then again at a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after-hours event.

Space Mountain has been down for most of today and for the last 8 hours,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “There must be something seriously wrong with the coaster if they can’t open one side. It’s the one ride that people want to ride during the Halloween party because it’s completely dark.”

The guest expressed concern that Walt Disney World Resort’s Space Mountain might have to be rebuilt, like Tokyo Disneyland’s, or rethemed, like Disneyland Paris Resort’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain.

“It might be time to do a full refurb on it,” they argued. “Honestly, it’s run its course. No reason both sides stay down for so long.”

It’s unclear what caused the extended Space Mountain closure, but the roller coaster eventually reopened and operated normally at the time of this article’s publication.

