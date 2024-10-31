VIDEO: Unruly Guest Drinks Animal Byproducts at SeaWorld

A recent social media video captured a man repeatedly drinking from a bat ray touch pool at SeaWorld San Diego. Other guests looked on in horror as he cupped his hands in the salted water that houses the marine animals.

In a video posted to Reddit by u/pittNPatter, the man spends ten seconds drinking from the saltwater pool. He doesn’t appear bothered by dozens of other guests in the area, some of whom look perplexed.

Umm?? I don’t even know. Ew.

In the comments, the SeaWorld San Diego guest explained that the person next to the man, who laughed and joked as he drank from the touch pool, was there with him. Some commenters hoped that even though neither guest had their cell phone cameras out, the guest had only pretended to drink water for social media fame.

“The way he looks around, maybe he wasn’t really drinking the water and just trying to get attention?” u/krpink wrote. “Or I’m just being hopeful because that’s nasty.”

“Yeah he’s definitely faking it,” u/kevinmattress replied.

However, the SeaWorld San Diego guest confirmed that the man began drinking from the touch pool before anyone started filming him: “He was doing it for a bit before I took the video.”

It’s unclear if the guest was punished for violating the touch pool’s rules. However, many SeaWorld fans pointed out that he’d likely faced natural consequences later that day.

“He is gonna get massive diarrhea later today,” u/FlashyCow1 wrote. “…The salt content alone can do that.”

The guest also risked ingesting animal waste or additive chemicals from the water.

This behavior is dangerous not only for the guest but also for the rays who call the enclosure home. Guests must thoroughly wash their hands before interacting with the animals, but the man potentially introduced bacteria and saliva into the tank by repeatedly bringing water to his mouth to drink.

Guests should report any dangerous behavior to the nearest SeaWorld employee.

Have you witnessed unusual behavior from another theme park guest? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.