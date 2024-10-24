Home » Entertainment

Ron Ely, Tarzan, Dies at 86: His Tragic End and Disney’s Homage to His Iconic Role

Ron Ely, the celebrated actor who brought the legendary jungle hero Tarzan to life in the 1960s TV series, has passed away at the age of 86.

The beloved star died on September 29 at the home of one of his daughters near Santa Barbara, California. Ely’s daughter, Kirsten, confirmed the sad news on Instagram and to Fox News Digital, paying tribute to her father’s remarkable life and lasting legacy per TMZ.

“The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad,” Kirsten shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. She remembered her father not just as a cherished actor and public figure, but as a beacon of positivity, strength, and inspiration. “He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man, and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went.”

Ely’s career in Hollywood spanned decades, but his impact on those who knew him personally was even more profound. “The impact he had on others is something I have never witnessed in any other person,” Kirsten wrote. “To me, he hung the moon.”

The beloved actor is perhaps most fondly remembered for his iconic role as Tarzan in NBC’s hit series, which ran from 1966 to 1968. However, his contributions to film and television go far beyond the vine-swinging hero. Ely first made his mark in the 1950s, landing supporting roles in popular shows like Father Knows Best, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, and How to Marry a Millionaire.

It wasn’t until Tarzan came along that Ely truly became a household name. The series brought a modern twist to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic character, transforming him from the monosyllabic jungle man into a sophisticated hero who had spent time in civilization before returning to his roots. Audiences fell in love with Ely’s portrayal, and the show became an instant hit.

Despite his success, Ely’s personal life remained his true focus. He stepped away from acting in the 1990s to raise his three children: Kirsten, Kaitland, and Cameron. His devotion to his family was unwavering, and it wasn’t until 2014 that he returned to the screen with the TV movie Expecting Amish.

Reflecting on his decision to step back from Hollywood, Ely once said, “I stepped out of acting to raise a family… My family asked me, ‘What are you hanging around for?’”

But Ely’s family life was also marred by tragedy. In 2019, his wife of over 30 years, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was tragically killed in a domestic incident at their home. Their son, Cameron Ely, was fatally shot by law enforcement responding to the incident, leading to a devastating chapter in the actor’s life.

Ely later sued the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, alleging wrongful death, but a federal jury ruled in favor of the officers in 2022.

In spite of the hardships he faced, Kirsten remembers her father for his unyielding spirit. “My father’s life story was one of relentless perseverance, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved,” she shared.

Ely’s influence extended far beyond the screen, touching the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him. Kirsten reflected on how her father’s legacy would endure, saying, “Once you knew my father’s love, the world grew to be a brighter and more meaningful place.”

Though Ely’s Tarzan days are long behind him, his impact on Hollywood, his family, and his many fans will continue to be felt for years to come. His legacy is one of love, courage, and strength—a legacy that his family proudly carries forward, even in their grief.

As Kirsten poignantly put it, “My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul.”

How the Series Tarzan Turned into a Disney Dynasty

The 1960s Tarzan TV series, starring Ron Ely, influenced Disney’s 1999 animated Tarzan film in various ways, though the two interpretations of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ jungle hero have significant differences.

The essence of Tarzan as a character—a man caught between the civilized world and the untamed jungle—remained a key theme in both, but the Disney film expanded on the emotional depth and relationships of the story, drawing inspiration from the earlier versions of the character, including Ely’s portrayal.

Here’s how the 1960s show played a part in shaping Disney’s Tarzan:

1. A Modernized Tarzan

Ron Ely’s portrayal in the 1960s series showed a more articulate and educated Tarzan compared to the earlier, more primitive portrayals of the character (like Johnny Weissmuller’s monosyllabic Tarzan in the 1930s).

The TV show introduced the idea of a modern, thoughtful Tarzan who had returned to the jungle after living in civilization. This concept of an introspective, intelligent Tarzan influenced Disney’s version, where the character is shown learning language and navigating complex relationships between humans and animals.

2. Focus on Relationships

In the 1960s show, Tarzan’s bond with animals, particularly Cheetah the chimpanzee, was central to the story. Similarly, Disney’s Tarzan emphasizes his deep connection with the animal kingdom, especially his adoptive family of gorillas.

Disney further develops these relationships by introducing emotional backstories, like Tarzan’s bond with his adoptive gorilla mother, Kala, which mirrored the family dynamics that were occasionally touched upon in the TV series.

3. Adventure and Action

The 1960s Tarzan series was known for its action-packed sequences, with Tarzan using his physical abilities to protect the jungle and its inhabitants from various threats.

This sense of adventure was carried over into Disney’s film, which is filled with fast-paced action scenes, including Tarzan’s famous vine-surfing sequences through the jungle, creating an energetic and exhilarating atmosphere similar to the TV show’s adventurous tone.

4. Cultural Themes

The 1960s Tarzan series, while focusing more on entertainment, occasionally touched on themes of conservation and the conflict between modern society and nature. Disney’s Tarzan delves deeper into these themes, portraying the clash between human encroachment and the preservation of the natural world.

The film’s villain, Clayton, represents the dangers of exploitation, similar to antagonists in the TV series who often threatened the balance of the jungle.

5. Tarzan as a Hero Figure

Ron Ely’s Tarzan was a heroic protector of the jungle, always defending it from invaders. In Disney’s version, this heroic role is also central to the character.

Tarzan, while struggling with his identity, ultimately becomes the savior of his gorilla family and the protector of the jungle against human threats. This strong sense of responsibility and leadership is a theme that echoes from the TV series to the animated film.

6. Cheetah and Tantor’s Inspirations

In the 1960s show, Tarzan’s sidekick, Cheetah the chimpanzee, was an iconic part of the series. While Disney chose not to include a direct Cheetah-like character, they created memorable sidekicks in the form of Terk, a gorilla, and Tantor, the elephant, who provide comic relief and companionship to Tarzan, much like Cheetah did in the show.

7. Wilderness as a Character

Both the 1960s show and the Disney film treat the jungle itself as a significant “character” in the story. The natural beauty and dangers of the jungle are central to both versions of Tarzan, offering a setting filled with mystery, adventure, and wild beauty that shapes the hero’s journey.

Differences

While the TV series laid the groundwork for modern portrayals of Tarzan, Disney’s version stands out for its emotional depth, stunning animation, and musical score by Phil Collins, which added a new layer of storytelling not present in the 1960s series. Disney also brought the romance with Jane back into the fold, a relationship omitted from the TV show but central to the film’s narrative.

In conclusion, the 1960s Tarzan series helped modernize the character and emphasized adventure, strong relationships, and themes of conservation, all of which carried through into Disney’s animated version. While Disney took the story in new directions, the legacy of Ron Ely’s Tarzan as an intelligent, heroic figure is a key part of what eventually inspired the animated film.

All of us at Inside the Magic wish Ron Ely’s friends and family our condolences during this time. 

