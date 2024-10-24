Ron Ely, Tarzan, Dies at 86: His Tragic End and Disney’s Homage to His Iconic Role

Ron Ely, the celebrated actor who brought the legendary jungle hero Tarzan to life in the 1960s TV series, has passed away at the age of 86.

The beloved star died on September 29 at the home of one of his daughters near Santa Barbara, California. Ely’s daughter, Kirsten, confirmed the sad news on Instagram and to Fox News Digital, paying tribute to her father’s remarkable life and lasting legacy per TMZ.

“The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad,” Kirsten shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. She remembered her father not just as a cherished actor and public figure, but as a beacon of positivity, strength, and inspiration. “He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man, and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went.”

Ely’s career in Hollywood spanned decades, but his impact on those who knew him personally was even more profound. “The impact he had on others is something I have never witnessed in any other person,” Kirsten wrote. “To me, he hung the moon.”

The beloved actor is perhaps most fondly remembered for his iconic role as Tarzan in NBC’s hit series, which ran from 1966 to 1968. However, his contributions to film and television go far beyond the vine-swinging hero. Ely first made his mark in the 1950s, landing supporting roles in popular shows like Father Knows Best, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, and How to Marry a Millionaire.

It wasn’t until Tarzan came along that Ely truly became a household name. The series brought a modern twist to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic character, transforming him from the monosyllabic jungle man into a sophisticated hero who had spent time in civilization before returning to his roots. Audiences fell in love with Ely’s portrayal, and the show became an instant hit.

Despite his success, Ely’s personal life remained his true focus. He stepped away from acting in the 1990s to raise his three children: Kirsten, Kaitland, and Cameron. His devotion to his family was unwavering, and it wasn’t until 2014 that he returned to the screen with the TV movie Expecting Amish.

Reflecting on his decision to step back from Hollywood, Ely once said, “I stepped out of acting to raise a family… My family asked me, ‘What are you hanging around for?’”

But Ely’s family life was also marred by tragedy. In 2019, his wife of over 30 years, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was tragically killed in a domestic incident at their home. Their son, Cameron Ely, was fatally shot by law enforcement responding to the incident, leading to a devastating chapter in the actor’s life.

Ely later sued the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, alleging wrongful death, but a federal jury ruled in favor of the officers in 2022.

In spite of the hardships he faced, Kirsten remembers her father for his unyielding spirit. “My father’s life story was one of relentless perseverance, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved,” she shared.

Ely’s influence extended far beyond the screen, touching the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him. Kirsten reflected on how her father’s legacy would endure, saying, “Once you knew my father’s love, the world grew to be a brighter and more meaningful place.”

Though Ely’s Tarzan days are long behind him, his impact on Hollywood, his family, and his many fans will continue to be felt for years to come. His legacy is one of love, courage, and strength—a legacy that his family proudly carries forward, even in their grief.

As Kirsten poignantly put it, “My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul.”

