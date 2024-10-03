Rachel Zegler Says She Wants To Take over Another Disney Franchise After ‘Snow White’

Rachel Zegler has big plans after Snow White.

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Event Shuts Down Disney Theme Park—Fans Removed

Star of Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White remake Rachel Zegler shared her thoughts about where she hopes her career eventually lands, revealing she would love to take over The Muppets next.

The young actress has already made a name for herself with blockbuster projects like Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021) and the latest evolution of the Hunger Games franchise with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), though her upcoming role is arguably her biggest and most infamous to date.

Adding onto Disney’s long list of live-action remakes is 2025’s Snow White, a film that sees the story of one of, if not Disney’s most iconic princesses, get told in a new light.

The film was originally set to release this year but was eventually pushed to March 21, 2025, meaning there’s less than a year until the world is introduced to who is likely to be the face of Disney’s first princess moving forward: Rachel Zegler.

What’s Next For Disney’s New Snow White?

Related: Disney Requests Dismissal of DirecTV’s Bad Faith Complaint in Carriage Dispute

It’s certainly not been smooth sailing for Disney and Zegler, with the upcoming live-action spin on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) at the center of controversy. Most of this backlash can be traced back to comments made by Zegler, many of which have rubbed fans the wrong way.

Zegler has stated that Disney is taking a new approach with its live-action Snow White, joking about not needing a prince to save her, among other things. Zegler recently shared that the princess will also have a new backstory regarding how she got her name, with Disney apparently dropping the “skin was white as snow” line.

It’s assumed the film will take the classic princess story into new territory, with several scenes, like the infamous poison apple scene, reportedly being changed for the live-action version.

However, Zegler has much bigger ambitions than simply becoming Snow White, sharing that she really hopes to star in a Muppets project some point down the line.

A new story from Variety revealed Zegler’s love for The Muppets, with the young actress discussing how excited she would be to be the sole star of a Muppets film at some point in her career.

“Michael Caine did it for ‘Christmas Carol,'” said Zegler. “Tim Curry did it for ‘Muppet Treasure Island.’ I want to be the one!”

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Disney Star’s Controversial Statements “B.S.”

Only time will tell if Zegler’s dreams of being a Muppets star come true, but for now, fans are eagerly anticipating her turn as Snow White.

Disney recently released the first official trailer for Snow White earlier this year, giving fans a look at what they can expect with this new retelling of its classic story.

Live-action remakes are nothing new for Disney, but Snow White seems to be a significant time for both the actress and The Walt Disney Company as a whole. Alongside Rachel Zegler as the titular Snow White, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will portray the Evil Queen.

Are you excited to watch Disney’s live-action Snow White?