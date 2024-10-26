Polarizing Restaurant Opens at Disney’s BoardWalk, But Crowds Remain Sparse

The Cake Bake Shop Bakery by Gwendolyn Rogers, a much-anticipated addition to Disney’s BoardWalk, officially opened its doors on October 24. Known for its luxurious ambiance and elaborate desserts, the bakery aimed to bring a new layer of sophistication to the dining options available at the Walt Disney World Resort.

However, just a few days into its operation, visitor numbers seem to be falling short of expectations.

Even before the bakery’s grand opening, many Disney guests and fans were buzzing about the Cake Bake Shop, though not all the chatter was positive.

The conversation often centered around the bakery’s steep prices, with some potential customers raising concerns about whether a premium-priced bakery would be a good fit for Disney’s BoardWalk, an area that is not as consistently crowded as other parts of the resort.

The menu, featuring lavish cakes, pastries, and afternoon tea experiences, offers a range of indulgent items, but the prices may have left some hesitant to indulge. Despite the fanfare surrounding its opening, the initial days for The Cake Bake Shop have been quieter than expected.

Related: Disney World Restaurant Slashes Prices After Fan Outrage Goes Viral

Opening Week Fails to Draw Crowds

Some Disney fans have pointed to the high price points as a major factor keeping potential customers away. With items like specialty cakes, gourmet sandwiches, and afternoon tea experiences reaching into higher price brackets, it appears that some guests may find the offerings more of an occasional splurge than a regular stop.

It’s lunch time (12pm) and it’s literally empty. No line for the bakery or dining side.

However, not everyone believes that the prices alone are the issue. Some have suggested that the bakery’s location on Disney’s BoardWalk is also playing a role in its slow start.

While Disney’s BoardWalk offers a charming, old-fashioned seaside vibe with a mix of restaurants, shops, and entertainment, it typically sees less foot traffic compared to the bustling areas like Disney Springs or the theme parks themselves.

Sorry not sorry but this cake is worth $23

Sorry not sorry but this cake is worth $23 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nl2NK2NuD6 — DisneyRachel (@WDWLOVE1971) October 26, 2024

As The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers settles into its new Disney home, it remains to be seen whether the bakery will overcome its initial challenges. The premium dessert and dining experience it offers could appeal to Disney-goers looking for a special treat, especially as the busy holiday season approaches.

But for now, the combination of high prices and a location with lower foot traffic is raising questions about whether the bakery can find its place in the hearts (and wallets) of Disney visitors.