Multiple Disney World Attractions Have Changed Forever; Is This Good or Bad?

Big things are happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, but is bigger always better?
MagicBand: A Brief History
Disney officially launched MagicBand back in 2013, envisioning the colorful plastic RFID bracelets as a way to completely transform how guests interact with its theme parks. From opening hotel room doors to acting as a payment card, MagicBand was able to do many things, making guests’ Disney vacations that much easier.
Disney knew the key to making MagicBand a success was to find a balance between form and function, making the bracelets both useful and stylish.
Fast-forward over ten years, and guests can be seen wearing these bracelets all over Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with MagicBand+, the latest variation, becoming its own status symbol.
Not only do these bracelets let guests perform various tasks, such as paying for items or entering Lightning Lane queues, but MagicBands are also extremely fashionable, coming in a plethora of fun designs.
What’s Changed?
However, these bracelets have changed over the years, with Disney redesigning the system in 2022. Not only can guests pay for things with their bands, but the wearable RFID bracelets can now interact with various theme park rides, attractions, and experiences.
Disney recently announced even more new changes to the bracelets, revealing that several attractions now feature MagicBand+ integration. Guests wearing MagicBand+ will feel new vibrations during portions of certain shows, and the bracelet will also light up at key moments throughout select attractions.
Below is the full announcement:
MagicBand+ Theater Show EffectsBe part of the show as your MagicBand+ interacts with select entertainment, including For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, Festival of the Lion King, and more!
Experience live entertainment like never before when your MagicBand+ comes to life with dancing lights and haptic vibrations during select theater shows.
Your MagicBand+ can interact with the following shows:
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Festival of the Lion King
- Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage
- Disney Jr. Play and Dance!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!
Good or Bad?
Other rides and attractions have used MagicBand technology in the past, like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and “it’s a small world,” which used to display guests’ names as they passed by certain points.
However, one has to wonder if this is a good thing or a bad thing, as MagicBand+ may distract others during shows and other attractions. Rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Haunted Mansion cause MagicBand+ bracelets to light up before guests board their ride vehicles during specific scenes, and while this is a cool gimmick, we’ve certainly been distracted by the glowing lights.
At the end of the day, it’s up to guests to determine if they like these changes or not, though, with the announcement of even more interactive elements, it’s clear Disney sees MagicBand+ as a platform to launch more experiences.
Do you use MagicBand+ while visiting Walt Disney World and/or Disneyland?