Multiple Disney World Attractions Have Changed Forever; Is This Good or Bad?

Big things are happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, but is bigger always better?

MagicBand: A Brief History

Disney officially launched MagicBand back in 2013, envisioning the colorful plastic RFID bracelets as a way to completely transform how guests interact with its theme parks. From opening hotel room doors to acting as a payment card, MagicBand was able to do many things, making guests’ Disney vacations that much easier.

Disney knew the key to making MagicBand a success was to find a balance between form and function, making the bracelets both useful and stylish.

Fast-forward over ten years, and guests can be seen wearing these bracelets all over Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with MagicBand+, the latest variation, becoming its own status symbol.

Not only do these bracelets let guests perform various tasks, such as paying for items or entering Lightning Lane queues, but MagicBands are also extremely fashionable, coming in a plethora of fun designs.

What’s Changed?

However, these bracelets have changed over the years, with Disney redesigning the system in 2022. Not only can guests pay for things with their bands, but the wearable RFID bracelets can now interact with various theme park rides, attractions, and experiences.

Disney recently announced even more new changes to the bracelets, revealing that several attractions now feature MagicBand+ integration. Guests wearing MagicBand+ will feel new vibrations during portions of certain shows, and the bracelet will also light up at key moments throughout select attractions.

Below is the full announcement: