Iconic Disneyland Location Shutting Down Indefinitely This Month

An iconic Disneyland Resort location is shutting down this month with no reopening date in sight. Will this affect your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth?

Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Pixar Pal-A-Round, and the Haunted Mansion — currently Haunted Mansion Holiday — are some of the most iconic sights guests can enjoy (and ride) when visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Sadly, as the year nears its final months, some beloved locations and attractions, including “it’s a small world” and the Jungle Cruise, have to temporarily close down for refurbishments and seasonal transformations.

The list of iconic locations closing continues to grow, with a Disneyland Resort icon shutting its doors indefinitely this month.

According to the official Disneyland website, The LEGO Store in Downtown Disney District will temporarily close its doors for a refurbishment starting on October 7. Sadly, the iconic location has no reopening date in sight.

By this article’s publication, the last date available in the Southern California-based Disney Resort’s official calendar is November 16, 2024. The LEGO Store continues to show “No Times Available” on this date, meaning its refurbishment will likely continue at least through that date.

Sadly, for young (and young at heart) guests looking to expand their LEGO collection on their next trip to Disneyland, the official website does not state a planned reopening date as it usually does for attractions.

Other locations in the Downtown Disney District have also been shut down indefinitely during the beloved shopping and entertainment district’s improvement project in Disneyland Resort, including Marceline’s Confectionery. For this location, Disneyland’s website states:

Marceline’s Confectionery is temporarily closed for refurbishment. A cart is now available for Guests with an assortment of menu items from this shop. Please check back here for updates.

As part of the ongoing transformation, Disney is opening several new locations, including restaurants like Din Tai Fung and Steakhouse and BBQ Restaurants from Michelin-Starred Chef Joe Isidori.

Additionally, Disney revealed plans to open two brand-new shopping locations in Downtown Disney District this winter, Avengers Reserve and D-Lander Shop.

The first will celebrate the unique fandom and stories of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, featuring some of the favorite heroes in the MCU through collectibles, apparel, accessories, toys, and comics. The latter will be a “fresh, quintessentially Southern California boutique” featuring trend-forward fashion for Disneyland fans with clothing, accessories, and jewelry.

Will this temporary closure affect your visit to Downtown Disney District the next time you visit Disneyland Resort? Let Inside the Magic and our readers know in the comments below!