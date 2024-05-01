Disney’s Iconic Original LEGO Store Location Closing This Month

One of the most popular shopping locations at Disney will be closing soon.

The Walt Disney Company and The LEGO Group have quite a long history, with the two companies collaborating in multiple ways over the last few decades. Fans can purchase all kinds of iconic Disney stories in LEGO form, ranging from franchises like Indiana Jones and Star Wars to Marvel and Disney Princesses. As the years go on, more and more Disney LEGO sets are revealed, stirring up excitement from both LEGO fans and Disney fans.

It only makes sense that LEGO stores should be located inside Disney theme park resorts, with several jaw-dropping locations being offered to guests. One of the most popular Disney LEGO store locations can be found in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort, offering guests near-limitless amounts of sets to choose from. Guests will also find a LEGO store at Downtown Disney in Disneyland, as well as Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’ premier shopping and dining district.

Unfortunately, this iconic location will close at the end of the month as Disneyland Paris continues its massive, resort-wide transformation.

As Disneyland Paris and its Disney Village counterpart continue to undergo significant refurbishments, The LEGO Store will soon be closing. According to sources, Paris’ LEGO Store will swap locations with the now-closed Disney Village Arcade.

As a result, the original LEGO Store will close at the end of May. This move will be temporary while Disney Village continues to be worked on and upgraded over the next few years. There is currently no timeframe as to when guests can expect The LEGO Store to return to its original location. bafd

The LEGO Group has its own collection of theme parks for fans to enjoy called LEGOLAND. With a total of ten different resorts, fans can enjoy rides, attractions, and exhilarating LEGO building experiences around the world. LEGOLAND Florida, one of the most popular LEGOLAND locations, is actually located just a few miles away from Walt Disney World in Orlando, featuring a plethora of incredible experiences for fans of these classic building blocks.

Disneyland Paris’ transformation is a long time coming, with several major projects unfolding over the next few months. One of the most important changes involves Walt Disney Studios Park, one of two theme parks offered at Disneyland Paris.

For decades, this theme park has been anchored by a Hollywood backlot theme, seeming to inform and entertain guests about moviemaking. The theme park took inspiration from Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, but soon, this will all change.

Disneyland Paris announced it would be renaming Walt Disney Studios to Disney Adventure World, granting it more room and creative freedom to develop bigger and better rides and attractions.

