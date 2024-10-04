Disney Revamps Jungle Cruise After Backlash—Here’s What You’ll See

The Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park has officially reopened today after undergoing a three-week refurbishment to address structural issues with one of its most iconic scenes. The closure, which began in early September, reportedly allowed Disney’s maintenance teams to make necessary repairs to the Shir Lee Temple scene, a beloved but recently troubled section of the ride.

The Jungle Cruise, a staple of Disneyland since its opening in 1955, has long been one of the park’s most popular attractions. Known for its tongue-in-cheek humor and scenic boat ride through lush, exotic landscapes, it offers guests a thrilling journey through “dangerous” rivers from around the world. However, the attraction has not been without controversy, particularly concerning its portrayal of native peoples.

A Disneyland Classic with a Complicated History

The Jungle Cruise, originally envisioned by Walt Disney as a serious adventure ride inspired by nature films has evolved significantly over the years. Early iterations of the attraction featured more solemn narrations from the skippers. However, guest feedback led to the addition of humorous dialogue, which has since become one of the ride’s defining features.

Despite its charm and enduring popularity, the Jungle Cruise has also faced criticism for perpetuating outdated and offensive stereotypes. The original ride featured scenes that depicted native tribes in ways that many have come to view as culturally insensitive, including portraying native characters as “savages” or overly aggressive toward the boat’s passengers. These depictions sparked controversy, with critics calling for Disney to address the harmful caricatures.

Addressing Controversy and Modernizing the Ride

In response to mounting public pressure and Disney’s commitment to creating more inclusive environments, the company has gradually made changes to the Jungle Cruise in recent years. These changes have been rolled out across various versions of the ride worldwide, including Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

One of the most significant updates came when Disney officially announced that they would remove depictions of native characters in stereotypical roles and replace them with new scenes focusing on the adventures of the ill-fated jungle research explorers. These updates aligned with Disney’s ongoing efforts to ensure their attractions reflect more contemporary values.

The recent three-week closure at Disneyland reportedly focused primarily on addressing structural issues with the Shir Lee Temple scene, which had begun experiencing wear and tear. This particular section, known for its intricate temple design and tiger, required significant repairs to ensure the safety and experience of future riders.

Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park reopens today following a 3-week refurbishment. World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure Park is set to return on Oct. 25 following a standard refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/7PICrrzUyI — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 4, 2024

A Fan Favorite with a New Lease on Life

The reopening of the Jungle Cruise comes as Disneyland prepares for the busy fall season, and fans are excited to see the iconic ride restored. While the ride’s humor and sense of adventure remain intact, these recent updates demonstrate Disney’s commitment to maintaining the balance between preserving beloved attractions and adapting them to align with modern sensibilities.

As Jungle Cruise sails back into action, guests can expect the same adventurous spirit and witty banter from skippers but with a new focus on characters and scenes that celebrate inclusivity and respect. What do you think about these changes?