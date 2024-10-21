Disney Resort on Lockdown, Guests Left in the Dark About “Security Issue”

A Disneyland Resort guest reported an alarming “security issue” at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa over the weekend. The Disney Resort hotel guest spoke out on social media after Disney cast members allegedly didn’t provide any details about the incident.

Unlike Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort only offers three on-property Disney Resort hotels: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and the recently-rethemed Pixar Place Hotel. All offer early theme park entry and are within walking distance from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is a premiere lodging experience, offering luxurious spa services at Tenaya Stone Spa and three themed pools: the Redwood Pool, Fountain Pool, and Mariposa Pool. It’s home to two restaurants, Napa Rose and Storytellers Café.

The former is one of Disneyland Resort’s finest dining experiences; the latter offers Disney Character Dining at breakfast and hearty, homestyle meals in the afternoon and evening.

Even the most tranquil Disney Resort hotels can’t escape some of the chaos and stress of a Disney Parks vacation. Redditor u/hollaback_girl recently experienced this first-hand when they witnessed a “security issue” at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

“Sometime between 10:00 and 10:30 tonight there was a brief lockdown around [Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa],” the Disney Park guest wrote.

They asked a Disney cast member what was happening, but they would only say it was a “security issue.” No other guest reports emerged on social media.

Disneyland Resort didn’t publicly acknowledge the incident at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. However, the Disney Resort hotel resumed normal operations shortly after the lockdown.

