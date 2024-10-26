Accident Reported After Boats Collide Mid-Show During Fantasmic!

An incident occurred during Fantasmic! last night at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, knocking one performer to the ground.

Performed at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Fantasmic! is one of the most popular shows on Disney property.

While there are some differences between the two (namely, the absence of an actual dragon in Disneyland’s finale since the headline-making fire that struck the show in 2023), both follow the same concept, following Mickey Mouse as he dreams himself into a world where he must confront the forces of good and evil.

With beloved characters like Maleficent, Ursula, and the Evil Queen appearing to threaten Mickey’s imagination, the show escalates into a thrilling battle where Mickey uses his courage and creativity to overcome darkness.

On the East Coast, the show has been a nightly fixture at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater since 1998. Some sections have been added, removed, or updated over the years, such as the lengthy Pocahontas (1995) segment that was axed during the show’s closure for COVID-19.

One section that’s remained a constant since the show’s segment is the one in which princesses and their princes appear on their respective floats. Last night, however, this part of the show went awry, with two of the floats colliding.

In a video originally shared by Instagram user @the.worden.fam, the barge carrying Ariel and Prince Eric knocks into the one with Belle and the Beast during a performance on Friday.

Belle is knocked down to the ground after the collision but quickly gets to her feet with the Beast’s help and continues her performance as the crowd cheers.

2 boats crashed during Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. 📸: The Worden Fam pic.twitter.com/xAxJHqTjAe — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) October 26, 2024

“2 boats crash at Fantasmic in Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida!” wrote @the.worden.fam. “We hope Belle was ok! The Disney Cast Members were absolute professionals and recovered so well! It made my heart so happy when we all cheered for them!”

Fortunately, the incident was relatively minor and it seems like the rest of the show went off without a hitch.

This isn’t the first mishap we’ve seen at Fantasmic! Last July – just months after the dragon fire – pyrotechnics misfired from Mickey Mouse’s hands mid-performance at Disneyland.

Back in 2023, Aladdin accidentally hit the wall instead of landing on a ledge when swinging on a rope during a Disney’s Hollywood Studios performance. That same year, the barge carrying Snow White and her Prince reportedly hit a concrete wall.

Most famously, back in 2016, Dopey slipped during the show’s finale, in which characters dance on the steamboat, accidentally landing on Goofy in the process. (Don’t worry – both performers were fine).

What’s the wildest mishap you’ve ever witnessed at a Disney theme park?