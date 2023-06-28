Boat Crash Reported During Disney World’s Fantasmic!

A boat crash interrupted Monday night’s performance of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Fantasmic! can’t catch a break. Walt Disney World Resort’s version of the show has experienced numerous technical issues since the Maleficent animatronic caught fire during the Disneyland Resort version, leading many to wonder about the future of the decades-old nighttime spectacular.

Brennan Dornan shared this video from Monday night’s show after the boat carrying Snow White and her Prince crashed into a concrete wall:

Dornan reported that the Beauty & the Beast (1991) boat nearly collided with Snow White’s, which got stuck after the crash. Both Character Performers on board appeared unharmed.

But the show must go on! Fantasmic! continued as usual, even as the two Character Performers hid silently on the now-dark, still boat.

Despite the accident, Tuesday’s 9:15 p.m. performance of Fantasmic! is still scheduled per the Walt Disney World Resort entertainment calendar.

More on Fantasmic!

Following a tragic fire that destroyed Disneyland Resort’s Maleficent animatronic, Walt Disney World Resort is the only place in the United States to see Fantasmic!.

“Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical,” the official description of Fantasmic! reads. “Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!”

“Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films: Moana, Frozen 2, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King.”

Have you ever witnessed an accident during Fantasmic!? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.