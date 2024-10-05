Exposing the Creepy Disney Dark Ride Effect Sitting Right in Front of Guests

This spooky effect has sat abandoned at a Disney park for years.

Disneyland Paris is home to dozens of rides and attractions, some of which are wholly unique to the European resort. Disneyland Paris has made a name for itself with its unique version of Space Mountain, taking guests on an exciting thrill ride adventure that has more in common with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios than Disney’s original Space Mountain.

Disneyland Paris is located in Chessy, France, and features two theme parks as well as a large shopping and dining district. Both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park house popular attractions, like Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, “it’s a small world,” and, of course, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Disneyland Paris is also home to a completely original Indiana Jones roller coaster called Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril. Unlike Disney’s other dark rides based on the action-packed franchise, Disneyland Paris opts to take guests on a roller coaster journey through the jungle instead of a dark ride adventure.

Of course, guests can still find iconic Disney theme park rides and attractions at Disneyland Paris, though they won’t find Haunted Mansion, at least in the way they expect.

Guests looking for a classic Haunted Mansion experience are out of luck at Disneyland Paris. Instead, the resort tells a different story with Phantom Manor. “You’ll be peeking through your fingers in this fun-filled mystery,” says Disney, “where ghoulish ghosts and spirits greet your every turn.”

The classic dark ride has a history of refurbishments, undergoing many since it originally opened in 1992. Over the last few decades, Phantom Manor has changed and evolved, delivering guests a spooky yet incredibly fun Disney experience.

However, one of the ride’s effects has seemingly been lost to time.

For almost a decade, guests could watch the grand staircase transform right before their eyes as they boarded their ride vehicle. A flash of lightning would strike periodically, sapping the color from the room. All that was left was a black and white staircase, making for one incredibly magical and incredibly spooky effect.

However, this effect was eventually discontinued in 2001. A video of the staircase transformation was recently shared by Twitter/X user JPAdventure.

In Phantom Manor’s early years, the Grand Staircase transformed. As the lightning flashed, its vivid colors would disappear, leaving it black and white. The effect was discontinued in 2001, possibly due to it distracting guests. This explains why it was colorless for so long.

Dozens of abandoned and discontinued effects lurk in the shadows of some of Disney’s most infamous rides and attractions. One of the most notable examples is the massive Yeti animatronic that swings, or was supposed to swing, at guests riding Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Originally, the Yeti moved with great force, making for one of Disney’s most impressive and terrifying audio-animatronics of all time.

The Yeti’s movement was significantly limited shortly after the coaster opened, leaving it in what fans now lovingly refer to as “disco yeti” mode. It’s unknown if Disney Imagineering will ever actually “fix” the yeti, but former team members, like visionary designer Joe Rohde have expressed a desire to return Expedition Everest back to its former glory.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney dark ride?