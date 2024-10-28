Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Parents Let 8-Year-Old Urinate Toward Disney Cast Member

Posted on by Jess Colopy 1 Comment
Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Credit: Disney

Public urination incidents have become a concerning trend at the Disneyland Resort, garnering criticism from both guests and social media commentators. Most recently, a young guest was caught urinating on a crucial section of Dumbo the Flying Elephant, a beloved ride in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.

A witness noted the behavior as “the weirdest,” “most entitled,” and “grossest” they had encountered in any Disney theme park setting.

A colorful theme park display featuring a large Dumbo the Elephant figure wearing a yellow hat. Next to Dumbo is a smaller figure of Timothy Mouse, dressed in a red uniform and holding a stick, standing atop a reflective silver ball. The background shows vibrant decorations.
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

“A guy [was] letting his (maybe) 8 year old son pee against the booth where the [cast member] sits and runs the Dumbo ride,” u/idkidc9876 wrote on Reddit. “People in line around him freaked and got the CM’s attention.”

The parent wasn’t ashamed when a Disneyland Resort cast member confronted him.

“The guy just could not understand why it was not okay for his child to pull his pants down in line and piss in front of strangers,” the social media user recalled.

Two women are smiling and enjoying snacks at an amusement park. One holds two churros and a Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream bar, while the other has an ice cream bar. Colorful flying elephant rides are visible in the background.
Credit: Disney

The phenomenon of public urination within theme parks appears to be on the rise. Reports have surfaced of guests opting for quick, albeit inappropriate, solutions rather than utilizing restroom facilities.

Some parents have even advised their children to urinate in the water on attractions like “it’s a small world” or Splash Mountain to avoid waiting. An adult guest was kicked out of Disneyland Resort after she claimed she had the right to urinate into a cup publicly.

A parent and child are riding in flying elephant-themed cars on a Dumbo the Flying Elephant amusement ride. The ride features large, colorful elephants with spread ears suspended in the air against a backdrop of a carousel and greenery.
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have established protocols for handling incidents of this nature. When alerted to inappropriate behavior, Disney cast members can contact custodial and security teams to restore order and cleanliness.

Potential consequences for disruptive guests may include ejection from the park and bans on future entry. Disney encourages all guests to report inappropriate conduct actively, allowing them to address issues swiftly and effectively.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve witnessed at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments. 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

