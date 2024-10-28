Parents Let 8-Year-Old Urinate Toward Disney Cast Member

Public urination incidents have become a concerning trend at the Disneyland Resort, garnering criticism from both guests and social media commentators. Most recently, a young guest was caught urinating on a crucial section of Dumbo the Flying Elephant, a beloved ride in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.

A witness noted the behavior as “the weirdest,” “most entitled,” and “grossest” they had encountered in any Disney theme park setting.

“A guy [was] letting his (maybe) 8 year old son pee against the booth where the [cast member] sits and runs the Dumbo ride,” u/idkidc9876 wrote on Reddit. “People in line around him freaked and got the CM’s attention.”

The parent wasn’t ashamed when a Disneyland Resort cast member confronted him.

“The guy just could not understand why it was not okay for his child to pull his pants down in line and piss in front of strangers,” the social media user recalled.

The phenomenon of public urination within theme parks appears to be on the rise. Reports have surfaced of guests opting for quick, albeit inappropriate, solutions rather than utilizing restroom facilities.

Some parents have even advised their children to urinate in the water on attractions like “it’s a small world” or Splash Mountain to avoid waiting. An adult guest was kicked out of Disneyland Resort after she claimed she had the right to urinate into a cup publicly.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have established protocols for handling incidents of this nature. When alerted to inappropriate behavior, Disney cast members can contact custodial and security teams to restore order and cleanliness.

Potential consequences for disruptive guests may include ejection from the park and bans on future entry. Disney encourages all guests to report inappropriate conduct actively, allowing them to address issues swiftly and effectively.

