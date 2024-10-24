Trams Collide at Disneyland With Dozens of Guests on Board

Two Disneyland Resort parking trams recently collided with guests on board. One of the Southern California Disney Park guests shared their experience on social media, showcasing the damage from the accident.

Trams take Disney Park guests from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. Guests can also take a shuttle from the Toy Story Parking Area.

This week, Disney influencer Justin Scarred (@justinscarred) shared a video after he was on one of two parking trams that collided:

“I was just in a horrible accident at Disneyland–a collision, in fact,” Scarred joked. “Look at this. We were riding the tram, and the tram collided with another tram.”

It appeared that no one was injured when the trams collided. Guests on board had to wait for Disney cast members to respond to the incident but were eventually taken to their vehicles.

“Luckily, it wasn’t too bad,” Scarred concluded. “I just barely glanced [at] it, and there was just a little baby scratch on there…Just a little collision. It was a baby collision.”

The influencer shared photos of some minor scrapes on one of the Disneyland trams.

Disney cast members commented that the tram drivers were likely written up for the mistake.

“If tram driver policies are any similar to attractions, someone DEFINITELY got talking to from management after that,” @ryn_strange wrote.

“I can almost guarantee they’re getting a safety [write-up] or a talking to from management at the very least,” @deusinabsentia94 replied. “That’s how it went down when I worked there…Little bumps happens more often than you’d think over there. When I worked in parking, I remember a driver somehow ended up driving into a bush.”

Some Disney Parks fans joked that Scarred should’ve filed a lawsuit over the accident.

“The way my neck would hurt,” said @miss.sammie.starlight.

“I would be flopping like a fish and go to the hospital and then sue,” said @user1874316241825.

Disneyland Resort tram service is operating normally following the minor collision.

What’s the most unusual thing that’s happened during one of your Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort visits? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.