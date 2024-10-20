Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Paris

Disney Attraction Abruptly Closed, Leaving Pieces Suspended Above Guests

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Adventureland entrance at Magic Kingdom

Credit: Disney

We have an update on the shuttered suspension bridge in Adventureland at Disneyland Paris Resort‘s Disneyland Park. The European Disney park abruptly closed the interactive guest area in July, giving no indication of when it would reopen.

Typically, Disney parks announce attraction refurbishments more than a month in advance. For example, Walt Disney World Resort recently announced that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park will close for most of 2025 for extended refurbishment and modernization.

Disneyland Resort always gives advanced notice for its annual shutdown of The Haunted Mansion for its transformation into  Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Fantasyland at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Jeremy Thompson, Flickr

The deviation from normal made the abrupt closure of Adventureland’s suspension bridge even more puzzling to Disneyland Paris Resort guests. They were forced into other interactive experiences at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World), and Disney Village.

At the time, Disneyland Paris Resort guests reported that Disney cast members in the area would only disclose that the bridge had an “undisclosed issue.” It’s unclear if a guest damaged the structure or if Disney cast members discovered an urgent maintenance problem during a routine inspection.

A suspension bridge with wooden planks stretches over a serene river surrounded by lush greenery and rocky formations. Tall trees and vibrant plants border the scene, with bushes and flowers adding color. The sky is clear, enhancing the bright, tranquil atmosphere—much like a hidden gem in Disneyland.
Credit: Disney

Months after its July closure, Disneyland Paris Resort guests spotted changes on the Adventureland suspension bridge. @pixiedust_be on X (formerly Twitter) shared these photos of visible work on the bottom and sides of the structure:

It looks like they are working on the suspension bridge in Adventureland, hopefully it will reopen soon. 🤞#DisneylandParis

It’s unclear precisely what Disney cast members are repairing on the bridge. The blue material seems to be a temporary support as crews restore some permanent pieces of the structure.

Disneyland Paris Resort has yet to announce a reopening date for the suspension bridge in Adventureland. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on this and other construction projects at the Disney theme parks.

Which Disney park has the best Adventureland area? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

