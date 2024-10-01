Drag Queen’s Hair and Makeup Miraculously Survive Disneyland Ride

This week, an iconic drag queen put her wig and eyelash glue to the test with a ride on one of Disneyland Resort’s most intense roller coasters, the Incredicoaster.

The Incredicoaster, formerly known as California Screamin’, is the premiere attraction on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park. Disney Park guests join Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack for a wild adventure that only the world’s best superheroes could cook up! The wooden roller coaster is the only Disneyland Resort attraction that goes upside down.

Given the Disney Park ride’s intensity, Sugar (@sugarsworld_ on TikTok) definitely picked the right place to put her cosmetic adhesives to the test! The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 star recently visited Disneyland Resort and shared this video of herself riding the Incredicoaster in full glam:

“Don’t try this at home kids!” Sugar joked.

The drag queen’s friends filmed nearly her entire ride, from climbing into the train to speeding through illuminated tunnels. Remarkably, her wig and eyelashes stayed in place for the duration of the roller coaster.

“Somehow, she made it!” Sugar said at the end of the video. “Rollercoasters ain’t got nothing on Ms. Sugar!”

Commenters were obsessed with the drag queen’s experience.

“That’s how you advertise lash and wig glue,” said @alexacamille.

“Omg Sugar you look SO gorggg even on a 🎢 ,” @sammie_s91 wrote. “A true testament to your artistry and beauty.”

Other Disney Parks fans weren’t so lucky with wearing accessories on rides.

“My [roommate] lost her wig on Space Mountain 🤣🤣,” @zelestemoxley commented. “And cars almost snatched her other one.”

“Done it once with a wig, never again,” @teatraybat1 replied. “Wig was fine, my mental state from fear of loosing/damaging the wig not so much.”

If you want to ride a Disneyland Resort ride with a wig or any other accessories, make sure they’re secured! When they fall off, loose projectiles can harm other Disney Park guests or even shut down rides if they land on the track.

Have you lost something on a Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.