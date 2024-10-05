Disney Fans Reveal the Most Overrated Rides at Each Park—Is Your Favorite on the List?

It started out with a simple question and led to a near X (formerly Twitter) brawl. Sometimes, the DIS Twitter gets a little heated when it comes to their favorite things at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney fans were asked to name the most overrated ride at Disney World. No criteria were given; just name the ride that gets the most hype but isn’t necessarily worth it.

And from there, the Disney fan on X (Twitter) took over. While some of the suggestions were not that surprising (Tomorrowland Speedway at Magic Kingdom, Living With The Land at EPCOT, Alien Swirling Saucers at Hollywood Studios, or TriceraTop Spin at Animal Kingdom), the results may actually surprise you.

So, here are the consensus picks for the most overrated ride at each Disney Park.

Magic Kingdom

While many of the respondents picked Peter Pans Flight, one overtook them all at the Magic Kingdom: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Most of the Disney fans who responded said that the ride track was too similar to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Space Mountain, making the hour-long wait unnecessary.

While Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is one of the newest roller coasters at Magic Kingdom, it’s not nearly as good as Tron or as iconic as Space Mountain. It was this that made most fans wonder why anyone would wait more than an hour for a three-minute ride that didn’t really provide any thrills.

EPCOT

While some guests chose Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, that was mostly because it made them sick. That seemed more like a them problem than a Disney fan problem.

However, the overall winner was Frozen Ever After. The ride routinely has an hour-plus wait for a slow boat ride whose animatronics don’t function and weren’t that great to begin with.

Given that Frozen Ever After replaced the beloved Norway attraction, it also skewed some guests’ opinions of it. There’s just not enough to justify the wait time, making it EPCOT’s most overrated ride.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

There was quite the fight over Hollywood Studios. Since most of the rides are based on beloved Disney intellectual property, something had to come last.

Some fans wanted Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad, but that was mostly because it replaced the Great Movie Ride. However, the winner was Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Again, the wait times were a factor, but four of the six passengers did not find much to do in the attraction—most of the complaints centered around the feeling of playing a video game.

Animal Kingdom

With Animal Kingdom undergoing a massive transformation, there’s not much there to pick on, but most fans focused their ire on Pandora: The World of Avatar.

Again, the focus was on wait times. Avatar Flight of Passage usually has the longest wait time at Animal Kingdom, but its sister ride won. Na’vi River Journey has a massive wait time for what amounts to a boat trip.

Do you agree with the list that Disney fans put together? What is the most overrated ride at the Walt Disney World Resort?