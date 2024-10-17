Disney World Offers Major Price Decrease for Annual Passholders

If you’re a Disney Annual Passholder or planning to become one, now might be the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday shopping!

Disney has rolled out a limited-time offer where you can save 25% on merchandise from the Disney Store, and it’s only available until October 28, 2024. So, if you’re eyeing those Mickey ears, Spirit Jerseys, or holiday decorations, this is your chance to score some serious savings.

Let’s dive into the details, including how to grab this deal and much more.

What’s the Deal?

The offer is simple: if you’re a Disney World Annual Passholder, you can save 25% on merchandise from the Disney Store by using the promo code “WDW25” at checkout. It applies to almost everything available online, so whether you’re grabbing something for yourself or doing a little early Christmas shopping, this discount could really help out.

To take advantage of the offer, you first need to ensure that your Disney Annual Pass is linked to your MyDisney account. Once confirmed, log into DisneyStore.com using the same email address associated with your MyDisney account, and you’re good to go. Add items to your cart, enter the promo code, and voila—25% off.

It’s a great perk for passholders, and considering the prices of Disney merchandise, it’s nice to get a discount whenever you can. With the holidays approaching, this could also be a great way to snag exclusive items without worrying about shipping times later in the season.

Why Become a Disney Annual Passholder?

Disney Annual Passholders get a ton of perks, and this is just one example. Aside from merchandise discounts, passholders also enjoy reduced rates on resort stays, special event tickets, and even dining discounts at select locations. Oh, and let’s not forget the special freebies, like collectible magnets, that have become quite popular.

But what about the cost? Disney Annual Passes recently saw a price update, and it’s always good to stay in the loop on what these passes cost.

Disney Annual Pass Pricing for 2024

If you’ve been considering becoming a passholder, here are the current prices for Walt Disney World’s Annual Pass tiers:

Incredi-Pass : $1,499 – This pass includes no blockout dates, making it perfect for anyone who wants to visit as often as they want, any time of the year.

: $1,499 – This pass includes no blockout dates, making it perfect for anyone who wants to visit as often as they want, any time of the year. Sorcerer Pass : $969 – Available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members, this pass has some blockout dates during peak times but still offers a lot of flexibility.

: $969 – Available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members, this pass has some blockout dates during peak times but still offers a lot of flexibility. Pirate Pass : $749 – Also limited to Florida residents, this pass comes with more blockout dates, particularly around holidays.

: $749 – Also limited to Florida residents, this pass comes with more blockout dates, particularly around holidays. Pixie Dust Pass: $399 – The most affordable option, but it’s only available to Florida residents and has significant blockout dates, mostly on weekends and holidays.

For those living in Florida, the Pirate and Pixie Dust Passes are quite popular because they offer a more budget-friendly way to enjoy the parks regularly. For everyone else, the Incredi-Pass is the go-to option, offering complete freedom to visit the parks without any restrictions.

Is It Worth It?

The decision to become a passholder comes down to how often you plan on visiting the parks and whether or not you want to take advantage of the perks. If you’re a Disney superfan or someone who makes multiple trips a year, the pass can quickly pay for itself with all the discounts and included benefits. Plus, exclusive access to certain events and discounts on merchandise (like the 25% off offer) makes it even sweeter.

The pricing can feel a bit steep, but for regular visitors, it’s a good investment. If you’re planning multiple trips, especially during peak times, you could save a considerable amount of money on accommodations, dining, and now, your holiday shopping.

Wrapping Up the 25% Deal

The 25% discount on Disney Store merchandise is a solid perk for those already enjoying the benefits of an Annual Pass. Whether you’re grabbing gifts or treating yourself, the discount is an added bonus to the passholder experience.

If you’re already an Annual Passholder, don’t miss out on this deal before it expires on October 28, 2024. And if you’re not, maybe this discount—along with all the other perks—might just convince you to join the passholder family!

Happy shopping, and don’t forget to use code “WDW25” at checkout!