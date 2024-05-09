Home » Featured

Disney World Announces Big Changes, All Annual Passes Affected

Walt Disney World Resort has added new dates for select guests only.

Walt Disney World sees guests of all ages, from young to old. Guests head to Walt Disney World Resort to relive the magic of Disney. Guests can visit Magic Kingdom, which features Cinderella Castle, and Disney’s Hollywood studios, which have exciting lands such as Galaxy Edge and Toy Story Land. EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom teach Disney guests about the planet, different cultures, and much more.

Guests looking to experience the magic daily or just occasionally can purchase a Disney Annual Pass.

Being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder is like holding a golden ticket to a world of magic and adventure. Passholders enjoy various benefits, making their visits to the park not just frequent but also more convenient and enriched with special perks.

Becoming a Disney World Passholder comes with special benefits. One major benefit is standard parking at the theme parks is complimentary for passholders, which is a significant benefit considering the daily cost of parking for regular guests. This makes it easier and more affordable for passholders to visit the parks multiple times a year, or even just for a few hours at a time without worrying about additional costs.

Disney World has also brought back Good-to-Go- Days, which allows annual pass holders these specific days the flexibility to visit the parks without the need to book a reservation in advance. Moreover, passholders can visit the parks without a reservation after 2:00 p.m., except when planning to visit Magic Kingdom on a Saturday or Sunday, where blockout dates may still apply.

Disney has announced the addition of three new Good-to-Go Days for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, scheduled for mid-May 2024. These additional days are May 13, 14, and 15. During Good-to-Go Days, Disney World Annual Passholders can enter any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks without a prior reservation.

The Good-to-Go Days for May 2024 are now set as May 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15. Disney World continues to update and add new Good-to-Go Days for pass holders.

Guests looking to become a Disney World Passholder can head to Disney World’s official website to choose which pass works best for them.

