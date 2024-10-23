Disney World Eliminates Nuts Across Properties After Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Hoping to use your Disney Dining Plan on a caramel apple? Your favorite Disney Park snack might be missing. In the wake of a deadly incident at a third-party restaurant at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World Resort has removed nuts from multiple food items throughout its theme parks and Disney Resort hotels.

Jeffrey Piccolo sued The Walt Disney Company after his wife, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, died of an allergic reaction to her meal at Raglan Road Irish Pub last year. Though Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t operate the Table Service restaurant, Piccolo’s attorneys argued that the Mouse is responsible for reviewing food handling training on its properties.

Dr. Tangsuan allegedly notified her server of her allergies upon ordering a meal; the restaurant reportedly reassured her that it could accommodate her needs. The Disney Park guest collapsed while shopping shortly after her meal. Despite self-administering an Epipen, Dr. Tangsuan passed away at a local hospital.

Walt Disney World Resort initially attempted to force Piccolo into arbitration outside of court by citing an agreement the family signed when they signed up for a free Disney+ trial and purchased Disney Park tickets. The agreement stated that any legal disputes would be settled out of court. After massive online backlash, Disney walked back its decision and agreed to let the matter go to trial.

In the wake of the incident, rumors swirled that Walt Disney World Resort is being more careful than ever about allergens. Redditor u/neversummerdrew76 reported that they could not find a caramel apple coated in peanuts, a popular snack at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

“Why do none of the caramel apples at WDW have nuts on them anymore?” the Disney Park guest asked. “Where did the nuts go? And will they be coming back? Does anyone know?”

Disney Parks fans weighed in about the change. Many cited the Raglan Road Irish Pub incident as the beginning of the end of nut-based food items at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Disney has been under extreme precautions for allergies ever since the Raglan Road tragedy,” u/ChrissyNotChristy wrote. “Their allergy policies have been progressing over the years, but nuts DEFINITELY needed to go.”

Others said the change was part of a broader societal trend.

“Nuts in retail and public spaces have been in the process of being phased out all over the place,” said u/lostinthought15. “Not just at Disney.”

“Have you been in a school, on a plane, or in any closed environment with other people lately?” u/Sp4rtn423 asked.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t made an official announcement about removing nuts from caramel apples and other food items. Caramel apples coated in candy, sprinkles, chocolate, and more are still available throughout the Central Florida Disney parks and Disney Springs.

Should Walt Disney World Resort eliminate nuts throughout the Disney parks and Resort hotels? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.