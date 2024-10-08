Is Disney World Stealing Your Fingerprint Data? The Truth Behind the Scan

It can be a shock for a first-time Walt Disney World Resort visitor to scan their fingerprint upon entry to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

In the digital age, everyone’s worried about privacy and protecting personal information, so the thought of handing a megacorporation your (or your child’s!) fingerprint might feel risky. We’re here to explain the science behind the finger scan so you can enjoy your day at Walt Disney World Resort!

Overview of the Fingerprint Scanning Process

To enter a Disney park, guests must tap their tickets, MagicBands, or smartphones and place their fingerprints on a scanner. Guests only need to scan their fingers once to establish a link between their unique fingerprint and Disney Park ticket. The scanner captures a digital image of the fingerprint but does not store it; instead, it converts the image into a numerical value associated with the ticket.

Purpose of Ticket Tagging

This system, called “ticket tagging,” deters ticket fraud. By ensuring that each ticket corresponds to a specific individual, Walt Disney World Resort can prevent unauthorized use and resale of tickets.

When guests attempt to use a ticket, the fingerprint scan serves as a secondary verification step, making it difficult for someone to transfer their unused days to another person or to profit from a multi-day pass by selling the remaining days at a discounted rate.

Security and Privacy Concerns

Despite the advantages of fingerprint scanning, many guests are apprehensive about surrendering biometric data. Although Walt Disney World Resort’s system operates under strict regulations, skepticism remains regarding how this sensitive data is handled, stored, and secured.

Data Handling and Deletion Policy

The Walt Disney Company has acknowledged these concerns and is committed to transparency. According to the company’s privacy policy, the scanned fingerprint data is not retained. Instead, the fingerprint is converted into a numerical code, and the original image is deleted instantaneously. Guest security and privacy are paramount; Walt Disney World Resort isn’t storing your data long-term.

Alternatives to Fingerprint Scanning

Fingerprint scanning is safe and secure, but Walt Disney World Resort guests who oppose or cannot complete the process have options. If you plan on opting out, notify the Disney cast member at the gate.

Use of Photo IDs for Entry

Guests may present a government-issued photo ID as an alternative to fingerprint scanning. Disney cast members will keep a copy of the photo ID on file to reference the next time the assigned guest enters one of the theme parks, satisfying the need for identity verification.

Are you comfortable scanning your fingerprint to enter the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks? In the comments, share your opinion with Inside the Magic.