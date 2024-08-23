EPCOT Inexplicably Shutting Down This Fall, Refusing Entry to Thousands

Over 70,000 people won’t be able to enter EPCOT this fall amid an inexplicable blockout. Walt Disney World Resort recently notified guests that their theme park tickets wouldn’t be valid on select dates.

Not every Walt Disney World Resort ticket is valid for every date. Annual Passholders, for example, are blocked out of Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on specific dates. The rest of the year, they must make Disney Park Pass Reservations or visit on “Good to Go” days, which are subject to change.

The same goes for Disney cast members, who receive complimentary admission as part of The Walt Disney Company’s employee benefits package. Disney cast members expect to be blocked out of the Disney parks during busy seasons, holidays, and shortly after new attractions open.

However, many Disney cast members are puzzled after Walt Disney World Resort inexplicably restricted their entry to EPCOT this fall. According to Disney cast member and Redditor u/Diligent_Safe1286, employees are blocked from the Disney park on September 20 and 21, 2024.

“Strangely, EPCOT is blocked out for me for both days,” the Disney cast member wrote. “Other than the Food & Wine Fest, what else is going on that would leave it blocked out for CM’s, but not regular tickets?”

They explained that for EPCOT, an inexplicable blocked-out weekend in September is “very weird.” It’s been months since a new attraction or area opened in World Discovery, World Nature, World Showcase, or World Celebration.

Some of the other 70,000 Disney cast members working at Walt Disney World Resort were also confused by the EPCOT blockout.

“It is strange,” said u/These_Strategy_1929. “Festival starts late August, it shouldn’t be that.”

Others theorized that a private event or unusually busy weekend last year could have thrown off the system, triggering an automatic blockout for Disney cast members. They suggested checking back as the dates approach to see if reservations open up.

“Likely reasons for arbitrary blockout days are near-capacity regular guest reservations or partial day buy-out for a special event,” u/mwisconsin explained. “The system may also have been coded in such a way that it’s basing expectations of sales for that day on prior year performance. If that’s the case, you’ll see the day open up for CMs the closer in you get to the day, as the data becomes more refined.”

“There’s pretty good availability as far as dining goes for that day, so I don’t think it’s near-capacity, especially in September,” u/SeekerVash replied. “But, last year was a conference for that weekend IIRC. So if it’s using last year as a baseline, then it would probably cause the system to think it’s going to be packed.”

