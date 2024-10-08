Disney Notifies Cruise Ship Passengers of Hurricane Milton Impact

Disney has issued a message to current cruise line passengers amid Hurricane Milton.

Guests traveling aboard the Disney Magic, one of The Walt Disney Company’s many cruise ships, have been issued a notice regarding Hurricane Milton. As a result of the weather, the Disney Magic has changed its itinerary in order to keep passengers and crew as safe as possible.

Half of the week will be the same, but the Disney Magic will change its schedule for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The following message was shared with Disney Magic passengers today regarding the itinerary changes, as shared by WDWNT:

Dear Disney Magic Guests, We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Milton, which is currently located in the Gulf of Mexico and is predicted to move through Central Florida later this week. Due to the forecasted wind and sea conditions, as well as our desire to provide you with the best possible weather in your ports of call, we have made the decision to change your itinerary. Below is the revised itinerary for your sailing. Monday-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Tuesday-Disney Castaway Cay

Wednesday- Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (previously Nassau)

Thursday-Day at Sea (previously Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point)

Friday- Nassau, The Bahamas (previously Day at Sea)

Saturday- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Any pre-reserved Port Adventures in Nassau and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will automatically be adjusted to fit the revised itinerary.

The Disney Magic was previously scheduled to visit Nassau on Wednesday but will travel to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point instead.

Thursday was initially intended to be the day passengers arrived at Lookout Cay, but it will now be a day at sea. On Friday, the Disney Magic will travel to Nassau.

This is far from the first changes in itinerary Disney Cruise Line passengers have seen, with the Disney Fantasy also having to adjust its schedule earlier this fall due to Hurricane Helene.

The Disney Magic was the first cruise ship to set sail under the Disney name, though the company’s fleet continues to grow. Currently, Disney has a total of five cruise ships in operation: The Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish, with several more on the way.

The Disney Treasure is the next ship to join the Disney Cruise Line, which will begin sailing sometime this year. The newest addition to the fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it. This marked the first time Disney had purchased a ship that was constructed for use by a different company.

Stay tuned here for all future updates on Disney’s Cruise Line and its theme parks.