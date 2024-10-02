Disney Cancels ‘Story Time With Deadpool’ Shows; Fans Heartbroken

Disney has quietly canceled several performances of the popular Story Time with Deadpool show at Disney California Adventure Park, leaving many fans heartbroken and disappointed. The show, which debuted to much fanfare, has become a favorite among visitors to Avengers Campus.

As guests opened up the app today, they were met with a disappointing message reading, “There are no showtimes today.” As news of this closure spreads, guests search for answers from Disneyland Resort.

Disney Makes Schedule Changes to Popular Show

In the past, Several Disney guests have reported recent changes to the show’s schedule. One guest remarked:

“It’s been weekends only (I guess Thursday-Sunday) since at least last week, but still exists. And per what someone else posted, even later in October it’s still showing on the weekend schedule, but starting in the morning and last showing at 1-something instead of afternoon/evening shows.”

Comment

byu/LilliaBaltimore from discussion

inDisneyland

However, Disney has not officially confirmed this revised schedule, leaving some fans in limbo about future performances. The attraction does not have a permanent schedule laid out on Disneyland Resort’s website, making it hard to know what the truth is.

In another blow to Deadpool fans, Disney has entirely closed the version of the Storytime with Deadpool show at Disneyland Paris Resort, further fueling disappointment among international visitors who enjoyed the unique and humorous show.

The show, which has only been around this summer, featured rude and sassy jokes about Disney that truly pushed the box for the theme parks. While some criticized the sometimes crude humor, others felt it was refreshing to see a more adult offering in the theme parks.

Avengers Campus Offering Remains Beloved

For those unfamiliar with the setting, Story Time with Deadpool takes place in Avengers Campus, an area at Disney California Adventure Park dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers Campus offers guests a chance to interact with Marvel heroes, experience thrilling attractions, and enjoy entertainment rooted in the beloved superhero franchise.

Deadpool, the star of the show, is a fan-favorite character from Marvel Comics known for his irreverent humor, fourth-wall-breaking antics, and anti-hero persona. Played by Ryan Reynolds in the blockbuster films, Deadpool’s quirky, adult-oriented sense of humor has made him stand out in the Marvel lineup, drawing in a broad audience of fans eager for his offbeat stories. This attraction was introduced due to the recent success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

As of now, Disney has not publicly commented on the future of the Storytime with Deadpool show at Avengers Campus or clarified if the revised schedule will remain in place beyond October. Fans continue to hope that Disney will shed light on these changes soon, but for now, many are left mourning the loss of performances and holding out hope that the Merc with a Mouth will return in full force.