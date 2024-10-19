Disney Alters Tipping Policy, Guests Prompted To Pay up to 51% More

Disney Cruise Line has made a significant change to its tipping policy, a move that is drawing attention from cruise enthusiasts and sparking debate over the increasing cost of service onboard. The update, which affects gratuities for passengers, comes at a time when the concept of tipping culture is under scrutiny, with many travelers questioning the practice.

While Disney’s daily gratuities remain technically optional, much like on other major cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival, the process for adjusting or removing these charges requires a visit to guest services. For many, this is an inconvenience during their vacation, as lines at guest services are often long, and few passengers want to spend time on their cruise addressing such matters.

Controversy Over Increased Gratuities

The heart of the controversy lies in the perception that cruise lines are shifting the responsibility of paying their crew members onto passengers rather than including wages in the overall fare. If these daily gratuities were included in the base cruise fare, the advertised price of the cruise would be higher—something the cruise lines likely want to avoid.

This leaves passengers with the option to either accept the automatic gratuity charge or face the discomfort of removing it, which many see as a slight to the hardworking staff. According to The Street, every major cruise line that employs this gratuity system has raised its daily rates in recent months.

Royal Caribbean, for example, recently increased its daily gratuity rate by $0.50 per person, bringing the total to $21 per guest per day for suite passengers and $18.50 for those in other stateroom categories.

Disney’s Gratuity Hike Hits Suite Passengers Hard

Disney Cruise Line has also raised gratuity rates, but with a more dramatic increase that impacts passengers staying in Concierge Staterooms and Suites. The recommended daily gratuity for these guests has surged to $23.50 per night, up from the previous rate of $15.50—an eye-opening 51% increase.

This gratuity covers not only the standard crew members like the dining room servers and stateroom hosts but also the assistant stateroom host and the Concierge Lounge team. Disney shares:

“It is customary to give gratuities in recognition of exceptional service, which you’ll receive in abundance aboard the ship. We recommend a gratuity amount of $14.50 USD per night, per stateroom guest, including infants and children.

Pre-Paid Gratuities are distributed to the crew members who take care of you in the following roles: Dining room server

Dining room assistant server

Dining room head server

Stateroom host Guests staying in Concierge Staterooms and Suites are recommended a gratuity amount of $23.50 USD per night, per stateroom guest. This includes gratuity for the assistant stateroom host, who services the Concierge accommodations, and the Concierge Lounge team, in addition to the positions listed above.”



A Growing Trend Across Cruise Lines

Many passengers are left wondering whether these automatic gratuities, while technically optional, should be reconsidered. Some argue that these fees should be baked into the cruise fare, ensuring that the crew members are compensated fairly without putting the onus on guests to opt in or out. Others see tipping as a fair way to reward exceptional service, which Disney Cruise Line emphasizes is provided “in abundance” on board.

Whether guests choose to accept the rising costs or take their concerns to guest services, the debate around cruise gratuities—and tipping culture more broadly—shows no signs of slowing down. As cruise lines continue to adjust their policies, passengers are left to weigh the balance between cost and service, often feeling caught in the middle.