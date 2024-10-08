President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration: Disney Vacations in Limbo After Closures and Evacuations

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for portions of the state, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. As Hurricane Milton approaches Orlando, Disney has also decided to halt Hotel reservations, disrupting or canceling many of your vacations.

President Biden has approved a Disaster Declaration for the state of Florida.

Here’s what you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe and educated during a State of Emergency.

This past weekend, the Florida Governor took things seriously and declared an official state of emergency for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. This led to Disney halting hotel Reservation requests, essentially canceling and blocking thousands of guests from vacationing this week. Tropical Storm Milton is intensifying as we speak into a major hurricane before making landfall near Orlando soon.

As the state braces for potential impacts, Walt Disney World Resort on October 5 decided to halt hotel reservations for Wednesday, October 9, and Thursday, October 10. This move is often seen as a proactive measure in response to storm forecasts, signaling that Disney may be preparing to use the available accommodations for emergencies.

DeSantis declares a STATE OF EMERGENCY for 35 Florida counties—including the cities of Tampa & Orlando, and also Walt Disney World—ahead of #Milton. This is your timely notice. Please take advantage! https://t.co/13ZDJp9H4l — Jim Cisco (@NoGiSub79kg) October 5, 2024

The pause in reservations is likely intended to ensure sufficient housing for essential Cast Members who form part of the “ride-out crew”—staff who remain onsite during extreme weather events to maintain operations and assist guests with existing bookings. These employees are often stationed at their assigned resorts to support and ensure guests’ needs are met, even in adverse conditions.

Historically, when Walt Disney World has faced hurricane-related closures, the resort has continued offering its guests a range of services, including additional entertainment and activities, especially for children.

Yesterday morning, President Biden, after it was announced that Milton would become a Category 5 Hurricane, officially approved Florida’s Emergency Declaration ahead of this monstrous storm.

#BREAKING | President Joe Biden has approved Florida's Emergency Declaration ahead of Hurricane Milton. Read more: https://t.co/kbHJhpiJSl pic.twitter.com/zZLQIlblnL — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 7, 2024

Hundreds of Guests Affected by Governor’s Orders

These efforts help maintain a sense of normalcy for vacationers despite the disruption caused by severe weather. A State of Emergency has been declared for several counties across Florida, and residents and visitors are being urged to monitor the situation closely. On top of that, a State of Emergency was issued on October 5, which was issued for both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency on Saturday in response to the strengthening of Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to landfall at any moment and impact Orlando and the theme parks.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are urged to heed local authorities’ guidance on preparations and possible evacuation orders. The State of Emergency allows mobilizing resources and personnel to assist with storm preparations and recovery efforts.

As Tropical Storm Milton inches closer to Florida and a State of Emergency has been declared, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort guests are encouraged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. With the potential for significant weather impacts in the coming days, visitors should be informed about the steps they can take to navigate this situation safely.

Disney Guests, Stay Informed

First and foremost, staying updated on the latest weather information is crucial. Guests should monitor the National Hurricane Center and local news channels for real-time updates on the storm’s trajectory and intensity. Social media platforms and official websites for both Disney and Universal also provide essential information regarding theme park operations and safety measures.

In addition, guests can download mobile apps for both resorts, which often include alerts about park status, safety instructions, and any changes to schedules or operations due to the storm.

Review Emergency Plans

Both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando have well-established emergency plans for inclement weather, including hurricanes. Guests should familiarize themselves with these protocols, which may include temporary park closures, changes to dining reservations, and accommodation arrangements for resort guests.

For those staying at on-site hotels, it’s important to know the location of designated storm shelters and emergency exits. Hotel staff are trained to assist guests during emergencies and can provide guidance on safety procedures.

Prepare for Changes in Disney or Universal Park Operations

As weather conditions worsen, both theme parks may need to adjust their operations. This could mean reduced hours, ride closures, or complete park closures for safety reasons. Guests should check the official websites and social media channels for the most up-to-date information regarding any operational changes.

While waiting for updates, guests can enjoy indoor attractions, dining experiences, and shopping opportunities at the resorts, which often remain open even during inclement weather.

Ensure Personal Safety

For guests currently at the parks or resorts, personal safety should be a top priority. Here are some recommended actions:

Stay Indoors: As storm conditions develop, it is advisable to remain indoors, especially during periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Parks may advise guests to seek shelter in designated areas or resort rooms until the storm passes. Secure Belongings: If staying at a hotel, secure all personal belongings, especially if you are in a room with a balcony or patio. Store any outdoor items inside, and ensure windows and doors are securely closed. Stock Up on Essentials: It is wise to gather essentials like bottled water, snacks, and any necessary medications. While both Disney and Universal have dining options, these may be limited as the storm approaches. Charge Electronic Devices: Keep phones, tablets, and other electronic devices charged. Access to power may be interrupted during the storm, and staying connected with family and friends is important. Plan for Communication: Ensure you have a plan in place for communicating with family members or friends in case of an emergency. Designate a meeting spot in case you become separated.

Evacuation Protocols at Disney or Universal

Should evacuation orders be issued, guests must comply with local authorities’ instructions. If you are instructed to evacuate, follow these steps:

Know Your Evacuation Routes : Familiarize yourself with the nearest evacuation routes and shelter locations. These are often provided by local emergency management agencies.

: Familiarize yourself with the nearest evacuation routes and shelter locations. These are often provided by local emergency management agencies. Prepare for Travel : If traveling to a designated shelter or alternate accommodations, be sure to have all necessary identification and belongings ready to go. This includes clothing, important documents, and any medications.

: If traveling to a designated shelter or alternate accommodations, be sure to have all necessary identification and belongings ready to go. This includes clothing, important documents, and any medications. Stay Updated: Keep a battery-operated radio or your mobile device handy to listen for updates about road conditions and shelter availability.

What to Expect After the Storm at Disney World

Once the storm has passed, both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando will assess any damage and determine when it is safe to reopen their parks. Guests should continue to monitor official channels for information regarding park reopening status, any changes to reservations, and other pertinent information.

In the aftermath of severe weather, guests may experience some disruptions, such as road closures or power outages. Being patient and understanding as recovery efforts are underway is essential. Both resorts have extensive resources and staff dedicated to ensuring guests are safe and comfortable during this time.

Final Thoughts for Disney World and Universal Guests

In light of the impending Hurricane Milton, guests at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are encouraged to remain calm, stay informed, and prioritize safety. By taking the appropriate precautions, guests can help ensure their well-being and that of others during this challenging time.

As the situation continues to evolve, ongoing communication from both theme parks and local authorities will provide the necessary guidance for a safe experience amid the State of Emergency. With preparation and vigilance, visitors can navigate this weather challenge while keeping the magic of their visit alive.