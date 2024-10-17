Baby Born on Disney Vacation Leaves Family in Legal Limbo

In an extraordinary turn of events, Australian mother Dayna Sly, who unexpectedly gave birth during Hurricane Milton, is now facing an uphill battle to return home to Australia. Sly, who had no idea she was pregnant, delivered her baby girl, Audrey, in a hotel bathroom in hurricane-ravaged Florida last week.

The birth came as a complete surprise to Sly and her fiancé, Tony O’Keefe, who were visiting Florida on a Disney vacation. Paramedics reached the couple quickly, but with the deadly storm in full force, they were unable to transport her to a hospital before little Audrey made her arrival in the middle of a blackout.

Parents Fight Legal Battle After Baby Is Born on Vacation

Despite the harrowing conditions, Sly, O’Keefe, and baby Audrey emerged from the ordeal unharmed. However, what seemed like the hardest part behind them turned into a bureaucratic nightmare when they were informed that Audrey, born on U.S. soil, was a U.S. citizen and would require Australian citizenship before the family could return home.

The couple, from Raymond Terrace in the Hunter region of New South Wales, now faces an excruciating wait as they apply for Audrey’s Australian citizenship. According to O’Keefe, the process could take up to seven months, leaving the family stranded in the U.S. with no clear return date. O’Keefe told Weekend Today, adding that the Australian government has not guaranteed Audrey’s citizenship despite their desperate plea for help, saying:

“They just asked us to pay $360 and they’ll ‘get back to us’ when they can if they grant her citizenship. We’re Australian citizens, we don’t have that sort of balance, or funds, to live here for almost a year. We’re Australian, we would love to go back to Australia… I’ve got to get home and we don’t know if they’re going to let us home or if we can even get home in the near future.”

Unbelievable story out of Hurricane Milton, where a NSW couple holidaying in Florida welcomed a baby girl during the storm. #9Today pic.twitter.com/f7C6wlwFBw — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 12, 2024

A Less Than Magical Return Home

The family’s initial dream vacation to Walt Disney World Resort has since turned into an extended and expensive stay. Although their travel insurance covers medical bills, they will not be able to remain in the U.S. for such a long period while waiting for Audrey’s citizenship to be processed.

The Australian government has reportedly been in contact with the couple. A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday afternoon that they are working to assist the family during this challenging time. For now, the family remains hopeful that a solution will be reached soon, but they face an uncertain future, with mounting expenses and no guarantee of when they will be able to return to Australia.