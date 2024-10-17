Home » Featured

Baby Born on Disney Vacation Leaves Family in Legal Limbo

in Featured, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Eva Miller 20 Comments
A vibrant street scene at Disney theme park features people strolling along a main avenue adorned with festive fall decorations. Shops line both sides, and a castle looms majestically in the background under a bright, cloudy sky. Nearby, the entrance to Peter Pan’s Flight draws excited visitors.

Credit: Kaleb Tapp, Unsplash

In an extraordinary turn of events, Australian mother Dayna Sly, who unexpectedly gave birth during Hurricane Milton, is now facing an uphill battle to return home to Australia. Sly, who had no idea she was pregnant, delivered her baby girl, Audrey, in a hotel bathroom in hurricane-ravaged Florida last week.

The birth came as a complete surprise to Sly and her fiancé, Tony O’Keefe, who were visiting Florida on a Disney vacation. Paramedics reached the couple quickly, but with the deadly storm in full force, they were unable to transport her to a hospital before little Audrey made her arrival in the middle of a blackout.

A photo taken from behind statues of a character with round ears and a person holding hands, looking towards buildings adorned with festive decorations and a clock tower in the background at a popular Disney attraction. Crowds of people are visible in the distance.
Credit: Nik Goodner on Unsplash

Parents Fight Legal Battle After Baby Is Born on Vacation

Despite the harrowing conditions, Sly, O’Keefe, and baby Audrey emerged from the ordeal unharmed. However, what seemed like the hardest part behind them turned into a bureaucratic nightmare when they were informed that Audrey, born on U.S. soil, was a U.S. citizen and would require Australian citizenship before the family could return home.

The couple, from Raymond Terrace in the Hunter region of New South Wales, now faces an excruciating wait as they apply for Audrey’s Australian citizenship. According to O’Keefe, the process could take up to seven months, leaving the family stranded in the U.S. with no clear return date. O’Keefe told Weekend Today, adding that the Australian government has not guaranteed Audrey’s citizenship despite their desperate plea for help, saying:

“They just asked us to pay $360 and they’ll ‘get back to us’ when they can if they grant her citizenship. We’re Australian citizens, we don’t have that sort of balance, or funds, to live here for almost a year. We’re Australian, we would love to go back to Australia… I’ve got to get home and we don’t know if they’re going to let us home or if we can even get home in the near future.”

A Less Than Magical Return Home

The family’s initial dream vacation to Walt Disney World Resort has since turned into an extended and expensive stay. Although their travel insurance covers medical bills, they will not be able to remain in the U.S. for such a long period while waiting for Audrey’s citizenship to be processed.

A monorail travels above a beautiful, landscaped garden with vibrant flowers arranged around a serene pond. In the background are modern, geometric buildings beneath a bright blue sky with scattered white clouds. Despite the bustling Walt Disney World crowds, people stroll and enjoy the sunny day.
Credit: Brian McGowan on Unsplash

The Australian government has reportedly been in contact with the couple. A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday afternoon that they are working to assist the family during this challenging time. For now, the family remains hopeful that a solution will be reached soon, but they face an uncertain future, with mounting expenses and no guarantee of when they will be able to return to Australia.

in Featured, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Disney GuestsInclement weather

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

View Comments (20)