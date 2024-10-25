Some Guests Now Blocked From Disney on Christmas Day, Update Given

Hoping to spend Christmas Day at Disney World? Well, we may have an unfortunate update for you.

Disney World attracts millions of visitors year-round, drawing families and thrill-seekers alike to its enchanting attractions and experiences. However, Christmas Day stands out as one of the park’s busiest days – especially at Magic Kingdom.

As the most-visited theme park in the world, Disney throws most of its festive cheer at its OG Central Florida theme park. While select nights through November and December are dedicated to its ticketed event, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, the daytime is just as jolly, with decorations and special merchandise and food throughout the park.

Crowds can be dense throughout the park in December, and lines grow worse the closer we get to the day itself—and as schools globally break up for the holidays. For the weeks of Christmas and New Year, the park also makes Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, which is usually exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a daytime offering for all guests.

While guests no longer need to make park reservations with dated tickets, Annual Passholders still need to book the bulk of their visits (except on “Good to Go” days). Doing so for Christmas Day, however, can be a challenge, with slots filling up pretty fast.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Magic Kingdom Park is now officially fully booked on December 25.

While Christmas Day has reached full capacity for Annual Passholders at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom still have reservations available. Guests staying at Disney resorts or those with standard theme park tickets can also secure their spot at Magic Kingdom.

Worth noting is that additional reservations may become available as the date approaches. Annual Passholders might also have the opportunity to park hop on the day itself, meaning they can still enjoy the likes of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and TRON Lightcycle / Run after 2 p.m.

In addition to Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024) is also fully booked for Magic Kingdom Park for both resort guests and regular theme park tickets. This is often even busier for the park, with guests flocking to watch the fireworks come midnight.

Are you visiting Disney World on Christmas Day?