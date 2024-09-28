Universal Studios Orlando Hit with More Price Hikes, Guest Confirms

Things have gotten a little more costly at Universal Studios.

Those looking to cool off with a refreshing alcoholic beverage while visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park may want to double-check their funds, as the price of adult drinks, specifically beer, has once again risen.

Guests were quick to notice the change, as the updated prices were listed at a quick-service counter in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, one of the resort’s two theme parks.

Twitter/X user AmusementInside snapped a photo of the new prices.

Beer price increase again at Universal Islands of Adventure. pass.

Universal’s New Beer Prices

Prices for beer at this specific location have been raised to the following:

Miller Lite, Yeungling, and Coors Lite – $10.50

Heineken and Angry Orchard – $11.50

Stella Artois – $12.25

High Noon and Nütrl – $12.50

Foster’s – $15

While unconfirmed, these prices have likely been updated across the entire resort.

Universal Orlando Resort is iconic in many ways, notably due to its collection of classic thrill rides like Revenge of the Mummy and The Incredible Hulk. However, the resort has kicked things up quite a few notches in recent years, debuting world-class roller coasters like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

These two rides seemed to usher in a new age for Universal Studios as a whole, with the theme park company setting aside millions upon millions of dollars for future expansions, new rides, and a whole host of unannounced projects.

This leads to Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s upcoming third theme park.

Announced back in 2019, Epic Universe is one of, if not Universal’s most ambitious theme park expansion projects to date.

The new theme park will join Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, adding to the resort’s selection of rides, attractions, restaurants, and live entertainment offerings. Epic Universe will be anchored by several core brands and franchises, like Harry Potter and How to Train Your Dragon, with the theme park split up into distinct lands.

One of these lands is Dark Universe, an area dedicated to Universal’s collection of classic monsters, such as Wolfman, Frankenstein’s Monster, and The Invisible Man.

Epic Universe is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

Will you be visiting Universal Orlando soon? Are you excited about Epic Universe?