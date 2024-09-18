Universal Studios Roller Coaster and Least-Loved Ride Set for Demolition: ‘Furious’ New Adventure on the Horizon?

When you think about Universal Studios Florida, and someone asks which ride you think is the worst, why is the answer always Fast & Furious Supercharged, and could there be an end soon to this terrible attraction? Maybe.

Worst Ride at Universal Studios Florida Could Be Gone Forever, With a Rumored New Attraction on the Way Soon

Universal Orlando Resort may soon demolish what many theme park enthusiasts consider the resort’s worst attraction: Fast & Furious Supercharged. According to recent guest feedback, 99% of visitors agree that the ride is underwhelming and lacks the excitement expected from a theme park known for its cutting-edge rides and immersive experiences.

The attraction has long been criticized for its dated graphics, lack of originality, and overall failure to live up to the high-octane action of the Fast & Furious film franchise.

Rumors of Fast & Furious Supercharged’s impending closure have intensified recently, especially after a Universal Orlando Resort team member, who requested anonymity, hinted that the attraction may be permanently closed to make way for an all-new roller coaster.

According to this source, the new ride could be similar to the Fast & Furious roller coaster currently under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Hollywood project has been generating significant buzz, with promises of high-speed thrills and immersive storytelling that could better align with the fast-paced, action-packed tone of the films.

@UniversalORL – Fast & Furious – Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida Temporarily Closing Later This Summer – @OTPZ_TP on X

While Universal has yet to confirm the closure of Fast & Furious Supercharged, the ride’s current status does lend credibility to the rumor. The attraction has been closed at Universal Studios Florida for several weeks, with no reopening date announced. Some speculate this is a sign that the ride may never reopen and that Universal is quietly preparing for demolition.

Rip Ride Rockit to Also Be Demolished?

Park-goers have noted that other closed attractions, such as Revenge of the Mummy during its refurbishment, typically provide updates or projected reopening dates—something that is conspicuously absent for Fast & Furious Supercharged.

Further fueling speculation, rumors suggest that another major attraction, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, could face the wrecking ball to make way for the new coaster.

While Rip Ride Rockit has been a fan favorite since its opening in 2009, its layout and ride experience have been considered rough in recent years, leading some to question whether it can remain competitive against newer, more technologically advanced coasters.

If the rumor holds, Universal could combine the space currently occupied by Fast & Furious Supercharged and Rip Ride Rockit for a single, expansive roller coaster based on the Fast & Furious franchise. Although these developments are speculative, many Universal fans have expressed optimism about the potential changes.

“Fast & Furious Supercharged is an eyesore,” one frequent visitor said. “If Universal is replacing it with something like the coaster going up in Hollywood, then I think it’s the right move. We come to Universal for the best rides, and that ride just doesn’t measure up.”

The Fast & Furious film franchise, with its fast cars, gravity-defying stunts, and action-packed sequences, remains immensely popular worldwide. A roller coaster based on the franchise, featuring cutting-edge ride technology and immersive storytelling, would likely resonate better with both thrill-seekers and fans of the films.

The Hollywood coaster, rumored to incorporate elements of high-speed launches, sharp turns, and advanced visual effects, has already stirred excitement, and a similar attraction at Universal Studios Florida could be a game-changer for the park.

Should Universal proceed with demolishing Fast & Furious Supercharged, it would mark a significant step toward refreshing its lineup of attractions and ensuring that it remains a top destination for theme park enthusiasts.

Universal Orlando Resort has a history of transforming its parks by removing outdated attractions to make way for new experiences. The removal of Jaws in favor of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the recent replacement of Dragon Challenge with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure are prime examples of the resort’s willingness to adapt and innovate.

While Universal Orlando Resort has not officially announced the fate of Fast & Furious Supercharged or Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, the park’s silence on the ride’s closure has only fuelled the rumors. Fans of Universal Studios Florida are eagerly awaiting confirmation of what could be the next major addition to the park’s lineup of attractions.

This Universal park already offers the new DreamWorks Animation land, Minions Land, and this (hopefully) new attraction will give guests an even better reason for theme park admission. Visitors can only speculate and hope that an all-new, adrenaline-pumping roller coaster is on the horizon, bringing the Fast & Furious franchise the theme park ride it truly deserves.

Epic Universe and More

Universal Studios Orlando is also gearing up for Universal Epic Universe, which might put these plans on hold until this new Universal destination is open to the general public.

With Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, Volcano Bay, Universal CityWalk, and Universal Epic Universe, this Universal destination in Orlando will prove to be worthy for guests wanting something different than SeaWorld Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort, Legoland Florida, and more.

What are your thoughts? Should Universal Studios Florida remove Rip Ride Rockit and Supercharged to make way for a smooth, thrilling, fast new roller coaster?