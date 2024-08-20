Universal Suspends ‘Fast and the Furious’ Ride After Years of Hatred, Fans Rejoice

A notorious Universal Studios attraction has closed.

Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort may or may not have noticed that Fast & Furious—Supercharged has closed for refurbishment. This infamous attraction has become a low point for both veteran and new Universal fans, often being considered one of the resort’s worst rides.

Fast & Furious—Supercharged closed for refurbishment on August 19 and is slated to reopen on November 3, 2024. This closure comes as the resort prepares for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event, which will see several areas of the parks transform into terrifying exhibits, mazes, and haunts.

Fast & Furious—Supercharged’s queue area will be used for Universal’s Halloween event, though the ride is expected to undergo general maintenance during its closure as well.

Fast & Furious—Supercharged is easily the most controversial and loathed ride at the Universal Orlando Resort, and as such, it has become somewhat of a joke within the community.

The ride’s closure has been known for some time, with rumors claiming this may be the beginning of the end for Supercharged. In 2020, the ride endured an extended closure due to low attendance and its lack of popularity.

Fans have taken issue with the ride for numerous reasons, primarily due to how unfitting the attraction’s core theming is. For a ride based on the Fast and Furious franchise, Supercharged is surprisingly slow. Instead of inviting guests to board an exotic, high speed sports car, guests board a giant tour bus as they encounter various characters from the Fast and Furious series.

The attraction also loses points with fans due to its reliance on screen-based technology, with most of the sets and action being represented digitally instead of with physical props.

Fans have called the attraction “boring,” “lazy,” and “cheap,” with some hoping Universal gives Supercharged a retooling.

In repsonse to the news of this attraction’s closure, several fans shared their thoughts, which ranged from indifference to actual celebration. Twitter/X user @M4551V3N3RD said “Not long enough.”

Twitter/X user @asvpxclippy said, “Close it forever.”

User @LatinoHorror said, “Prayers that it’s permanent.”



In 2021, Universal Creative Senior Vice President and CCO Thierry Coup stated that approving Supercharged in Florida was “the biggest mistake of [his] career.”

Despite Supercharged’s rather unique reputation, Universal is planning on sticking with the Fast and the Furious brand for quite some time, with the company currently constructing a brand-new roller coaster based on the franchise in California.

This new roller coaster will likely deliver the thrills and adrenaline fans had hoped to see from a ride based on the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Not much information is known about the upcoming coaster, but work on the new Fast and the Furious attraction began in early 2023.

Do you enjoy this attraction? What is your favorite ride at Universal Studios Florida?