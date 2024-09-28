Universal Introduces New Guidelines as Guest Complaints Increase: Expulsions and Bans Implemented

Universal Orlando Resort is no longer playing games with guests as recent controversy throughout the parks during a significant event has led to hundreds of complaints from everyday guests. Now, the theme park giant is laying down the law without mercy.

Universal Orlando Resort Sees High Demand for Popular Yearly-Event, Along With Major Controversies

For years, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights has attracted thrill-seekers from all over the globe, eager to experience haunted houses, scare zones, and themed attractions. However, in recent years, guest behavior issues have plagued the annual event. Numerous complaints have surfaced online regarding drunk patrons causing disturbances, teenagers running unsupervised throughout the park, and guests sporting inappropriate clothing for a family-friendly environment.

“I used to love going to HHN, but it’s not the same anymore,” one guest wrote in a Facebook post after attending last year’s event. “Teenagers were running around, screaming, shoving people, and no one seemed to care. It ruined the experience.”

Another frequent HHN attendee echoed similar frustrations, citing the increasingly chaotic atmosphere. “People were stumbling around drunk, and there were kids causing havoc. You’d expect Universal to be on top of this, but it felt like no one was in control,” the guest shared on Twitter.

New HHN Policies for 2024

The surge of complaints over the past two years and rising safety concerns have forced Universal Orlando Resort to take firm action. Universal Orlando Resort has announced a sweeping set of new policies to curb unruly behavior during its popular Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) event. This decision comes after hundreds of guest complaints about increasing chaos in the parks, spurred by rowdy and unsupervised teenagers, intoxicated individuals, and inappropriate behavior.

Some code of Conduct signs have now been placed at the entrance to CityWalk regarding Halloween Horror Nights @HorrorNightsORL #HHN33 #HHN – @EthanHershaft on X https://twitter.com/EthanHershaft/status/1837224595520466968

Over the past year or two, these grievances have escalated, flooding social media with firsthand accounts of bad experiences, including instances of harassment and disorderly conduct. In response to the outcry, Universal has “laid down the law,” instituting a series of rules that, if not followed, will result in immediate expulsion from the event and, in some cases, a ban from entering Halloween Horror Nights altogether.

The new regulations, shared in an official statement on Universal Orlando Resort’s website, aim to provide a “safe, secure, and pleasant environment for all our guests.” Universal Orlando Resort has enacted a comprehensive code of conduct for Halloween Horror Nights to prevent further disruptions and ensure guest safety. According to the park, violations of these rules could result in guests being removed from the park and prohibited from re-entry during the event.

Below are the key highlights from the new guidelines:

Picketing, Soliciting, and Distributing Literature: Guests are strictly prohibited from picketing, distributing flyers or literature, petitioning, or soliciting on Universal’s property.

Guests are strictly prohibited from picketing, distributing flyers or literature, petitioning, or soliciting on Universal’s property. Line Jumping: Line jumping will not be tolerated at any time. Any guests caught jumping ahead will be escorted out of the park.

Line jumping will not be tolerated at any time. Any guests caught jumping ahead will be escorted out of the park. Loitering and Obstruction: Loitering around entrances, exits, escalators, or in groups that purposely block walkways or cause inconvenience to others is banned.

Loitering around entrances, exits, escalators, or in groups that purposely block walkways or cause inconvenience to others is banned. Harassment and Threats: Guests engaging in physical or verbal harassment, including obscene language or fighting, will be immediately removed from the event.

Guests engaging in physical or verbal harassment, including obscene language or fighting, will be immediately removed from the event. Inappropriate Clothing and Costumes: Universal has clarified that all guests must be fully clothed, and costumes must align with the park’s policy. Clothing or costumes that create a false impression of employment with Universal or represent emergency personnel are not permitted. Furthermore, attire deemed inappropriate for a family environment will be grounds for expulsion.

Universal has clarified that all guests must be fully clothed, and costumes must align with the park’s policy. Clothing or costumes that create a false impression of employment with Universal or represent emergency personnel are not permitted. Furthermore, attire deemed inappropriate for a family environment will be grounds for expulsion. Smoking Restrictions: Smoking is only allowed in designated areas. Guests found smoking outside of these zones will be asked to leave.

Smoking is only allowed in designated areas. Guests found smoking outside of these zones will be asked to leave. Prohibited Items: Selfie sticks are banned unless securely fastened while on attractions. Additionally, the possession or commission of any illegal act under federal, state, or local law will result in ejection from the park.

Selfie sticks are banned unless securely fastened while on attractions. Additionally, the possession or commission of any illegal act under federal, state, or local law will result in ejection from the park. Mobility Devices and Coolers: Only devices that qualify as ADA mobility aids are allowed. Guests may bring bottled water (up to 2 liters per person) and food required for medical or special dietary needs. Soft-sided coolers no larger than 8.5 inches wide, 6 inches high, and 6 inches deep are also allowed.

Failure to adhere to any of these regulations may result in immediate expulsion from Universal’s property. Universal Orlando Resort emphasized that policies are subject to change and encouraged guests to visit its website for the most up-to-date information.

Aiming for a Safer, More Enjoyable Experience

Implementing these policies is Universal’s answer to the growing unrest among Halloween Horror Nights attendees. Universal Orlando Resort hopes these new guidelines will create a safer and more enjoyable environment for all guests, especially families. As Halloween Horror Nights grows in popularity, Universal Orlando Resort clarifies that safety and guest satisfaction remain top priorities. For those planning to attend, it’s important to familiarize themselves with the park’s updated code of conduct or risk facing the consequences.

Universal Orlando Resort’s new policies have already sparked mixed reactions from guests. While some appreciate the stricter enforcement, others are concerned that the new rules may hinder their enjoyment of the event. Only time will tell how these changes will impact future Halloween Horror Nights, but Universal is betting on these reforms to bring balance back to the spooky celebration.