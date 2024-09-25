Dark TMNT Reboot Inspired by ‘Shawshank Redemption’ Arrives

Like a mutation in its own right, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has evolved countless times since its inception in 1984. And now, a brand-new story from the TMNT universe proves, once again, that this is among the most versatile brands of all time.

But what’s especially beautiful about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is its unfailing ability to keep fans of all ages captivated. While the family-friendly Mutant Mayhem universe continues to grow, “TMNT: The Last Ronin” is also evolving into its own thing entirely.

My friend’s 7-year-old granddaughter, Elena, is a great example of how much TMNT continues to resonate with kids (she’s a real Ninja Turtles nut whose favorite is Raphael). But while she’s unfamiliar with the darker side of TMNT, eventually, she’ll have a whole world of new material to dig through.

None of the seven TMNT movies are ill-suited to younger audiences, and though the original 1990 film is the darkest, it isn’t the most inappropriate film you can let a kid enjoy (I saw it when I was six). And the five animated shows are completely tailored towards children.

It’s really the graphic novels, whether from Mirage or IDW (not an exhaustive list of TMNT publishers) that are less accessible to kids — especially “The Last Ronin,” which is now getting an R-rated movie (I’ve only been waiting 40 years for a violent Ninja Turtles film).

Yet the comic book world of TMNT also continues to go from strength to strength. This year doesn’t just mark the 40th anniversary for the franchise as a whole (which started life under Mirage Comics in 1984), but it’s also the 25th anniversary for the IDW Publishing run.

IDW’s main continuity recently ended with Sophie Campbell’s climactic “The Road to 150” (marking her 150th issue). Now, a new relaunch — designed to reinvigorate interest in the comic books while also celebrating all those aforementioned milestones — is hitting shelves.

And one of those new stories seems to have taken plenty of inspiration from Stephen King’s novella “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption,” which was adapted into the brilliant 1994 film, The Shawshank Redemption starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

Watch the trailer below from Warner Bros. Entertainment:

Forming part of the IDW relaunch from Marvel and DC writer Jason Aaron, which includes “Black, White, and Green,” “Alpha,” “Nightwatcher,” “Return to New York: Part One” is the first issue in a four-part series, with each story dedicated to one of the four brothers.

Though a seemingly lackluster title, once I cracked it open, I was greeted with the true title, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Inmate.” As already revealed on the cover variants, this story focuses on Raphael, who has somehow wound up incarcerated in a maximum-security prison.

In recent years, the red bandana-wearing, twin Sai-wielding Ninja Turtle hasn’t been given the coverage he deserves — at least not in mainstream media. IDW comics have done a great job fleshing him out, but recent films and TV shows have made him very one-dimensional.

Fans unfamiliar with TMNT comics might know Raphael only as “the angry one.” Though an apt description for the hot-headed, half-shell hero, this new story gives the character plenty of room to breathe — far from his brothers and with nothing but his thoughts for company.

In fact, I learned a lot more about Raphael from this single comic book alone than I ever have from the many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and cartoons I’ve seen over the years. Without giving away too much about this new story, he’s actually a pretty tragic figure.

“I’m starting to accept that just maybe I was made to live among people who deserve to be punched,” he tells himself while sat in his cell. “I’m rage and gristle and bile wrapped up in a turtle shell. Always have been. I’m a walking life-support system for my knees and knuckles.”

While “Teenage Mutant Ninja Inmate” forms part of a bigger story and is therefore sadly quite short-lived, here’s to hoping Raphael’s time behind bars goes on to inspire an expanded R-rated sub-franchise of its own, not unlike “TMNT: The Last Ronin.”

Jason Aaron’s story is as compelling as the incredibly popular Michelangelo-driven tale, and the artwork by Joëlle Jones is simply stunning.

The second issue, “Party Dude, Interrupted,” which follows Michelangelo after he has made a life for himself as a movie star in Tokyo, Japan, is on sale now. The third and fourth issues, which will be centered around Leonardo and Donatello, respectively, are yet to be released.

