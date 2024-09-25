Tinker Bell Returns: Disney Restores Character After Five Years of Damage

After five years, Tinker Bell has finally returned to one part of Disneyland Paris.

Disney’s theme parks may be built with magic in mind, but that doesn’t mean they’re totally protected against the elements.

Over the years, we’ve seen multiple parts of the parks suffer damage due to the likes of high winds, heavy rains, or even fires. For example, in 2023, Maleficent burst into flames during a performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Resort, leaving the show out of action for months (and the dragon out of action for good).

Similarly, Disneyland Paris has notoriously faced repeat damage to its Sleeping Beauty Castle (technically known as Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant) due to the pyrotechnics used during its nighttime spectaculars. As we’ve reported multiple times in the past, the castle is also experiencing leaks and the stone plinths on the main bridge of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant are crumbling – and have been for a long time.

Another part of the resort has also been damaged for a long time. However, this week it’s finally received the TLC it deserves, with Tinker Bell restored to her former glory.

As per DLP Report, the resort has finally restored the golden Tinker Bell statue that once stood atop the roof of World of Disney, the primary Disney store in Disney Village.

At Disney Village, the Tinker Bell figure has finally returned to the World of Disney dome after a long absence. It had been damaged by a storm 5 years ago.

The statue was previously removed from the World of Disney’s rooftop dome (which, a long time ago, used to spin) in January 2023. She was damaged five years ago in a storm.

Disney Village is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. Old fixtures, such as Planet Hollywood, are being torn out to make way for a newer, more modern shopping and dining district.

In fact, Disneyland Paris is getting a facelift. Earlier this year, Disneyland Hotel reopened after undergoing a luxe makeover that included a new Disney Princesses theme (that sent nightly costs soaring to over $1,000 per night). The resort’s smallest theme park, Walt Disney Studios Park, is also receiving a lot of TLC as it receives a total update that will eventually see it become Disney Adventure World, complete with its own version of World of Frozen.

