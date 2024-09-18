Hollywood Legends Suffer Horrid Death and Injuries at Fault of MGM Studios: On-Set Nightmares Exposed

“We’re off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz,” doesn’t have the same ring to it as it once did after learning of the torturous methods used on set, leaving a majority of the lead cast with life-long illnesses and disabilities, at times, leading to death.

On August 15, 1939, Hollywood unveiled the classic film The Wizard of Oz. The story follows a tornado that sweeps a young girl named Dorothy, portrayed by Judy Garland, from Kansas to the magical land of Oz, where she embarks on a quest to find the wizard who can help her return home.

MGM, the Hollywood studio behind the film, spared no expense, investing $3 million (equivalent to about $55 million today) in a bid to replicate the commercial success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The strategy paid off: The Wizard of Oz won two Academy Awards for its music— “Over the Rainbow” took home the award for Best Original Song, catapulting Judy Garland to fame.

The film also received nominations for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Art Direction, and Special Effects. Although it performed modestly at the box office upon its initial release, it achieved significant financial success when CBS broadcast it for the first time on November 3, 1956.

By 1967, TIME magazine declared The Wizard of Oz the most popular single film property in the history of U.S. television. The film’s success elevated Judy Garland to the status of a national legend.

Despite its commercial success, The Wizard of Oz has been plagued by a series of unfortunate events on set. Numerous accidents occurred during filming, including two actors playing winged monkeys falling to the ground due to broken wires and the Wicked Witch of the West’s stunt double sustaining an injury. These incidents nearly cost cast members their lives.

While there are many myths of horrors on set that are untrue, there are many which are.

Ada Owerri shared a video on X that showed the scary truth that four of the lead actors had to deal with, from being poisoned, to burned, and so much more.

Buddy Ebsen was initially cast as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz, but he suffered severe reactions to the aluminum dust in the makeup, which led to hospitalization and his eventual replacement.

Nine days into filming, Ebsen was placed under an oxygen tent due to the adverse effects. As his condition worsened, the filmmakers replaced him with Jack Haley, who used a paste form of the makeup to avoid similar issues.

Although Haley developed an eye infection that required treatment, it was manageable.

Margaret Hamilton, who portrayed the Wicked Witch of the West, experienced her own set of challenges.

During the filming of a scene involving smoke, the special effects crew ignited the fire before Hamilton had a chance to safely exit. This oversight resulted in severe burns to her face and hand, and she had to be taken home by a friend after the incident.

Despite her injuries, the studio inquired about her return to the set the following day. Hamilton took six weeks to recover, but her hand’s exposed nerves required her to wear green gloves instead of makeup. She considered legal action but chose not to pursue it to maintain her working opportunities.

After Hamilton’s return, she was asked to film another fire scene, which her stunt double, Betty Danko, took on. Danko also caught fire during the stunt and spent 11 days in the hospital with severe burns. She was reportedly compensated $35 for her work.

Other actors faced their own difficulties: Ray Bolger, the Scarecrow, discovered burlap scars on his face after removing his mask, while Hamilton’s makeup had so deeply embedded into her skin that it took months for her appearance to return to normal.

The actors portraying the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion were even prohibited from eating in the MGM cafeteria to avoid disturbing other diners with their makeup.

Judy Garland, who was only 16 during filming, also faced significant hardships.

In a memoir by her third husband, Sid Luft, it was noted that the munchkin actors harassed her off-set, although this account has been contested.

Garland’s struggles with depression, disordered eating, and substance abuse were exacerbated by the demanding pace of her career, which was harshly managed by the studio. She was given pills to keep up with the rigorous schedule and eventually succumbed to a drug overdose at 47.

Additionally, the production’s use of chrysotile asbestos for simulated snow exposed the cast to harmful substances, a common practice before the advent of computer-generated effects.

Even Toto, Dorothy’s dog, was injured on set when an actor inadvertently stepped on the canine. Despite these numerous challenges, The Wizard of Oz remains a beloved classic, though the making of the film was fraught with behind-the-scenes difficulties.

There were other rumors of a munchkin committing suicide on set, which were debunked, but the horrors of the true stories are shocking enough to leave fans of the film stunned. Considering the timeless success and joy that the film has brought for decades, the on-set nightmares will instantly leave anyone who learns of them with quite a bitter taste in their mouth.

Still today, the film is heavily celebrated.

Recently, Warner Bros. Movie World announced they are officially opening a new land themed after the classic musical The Wizard of Oz (1939). The Australia-based theme park in 2024.

Plus, a remake is in the works.

The upcoming Wizard of Oz remake, directed by Kenya Barris, has received a significant production update. The film will be set in The Bottoms, Inglewood, California, rather than the original Kansas setting.

Barris revealed to Variety that the script is complete and explained his decision to relocate the story. He stated that the original film’s setting during the Great Depression aligned with themes of self-reliance and personal journeys. Barris aims to use the remake to celebrate the characters’ origins and encourage pride in their community.

The Bottoms, a real-life neighborhood known for social deprivation and gang activity, provides a relevant backdrop for the lead character’s struggle to escape their predetermined circumstances. Barris has also confirmed that the remake will include LGBTQ+ representation.

Fans of the original The Wizard of Oz can stream the film on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Did you know of these on-set horror stories?