Entire ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Walks Off Set, Millie Bobby Brown Leads Mass-Hiatus

It looks like the entire cast of Stranger Things has abandoned the set and fled the country for something very exciting.

Premiering on Netflix in 2016, Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross), has evolved into a worldwide sensation. The show masterfully combines science fiction, horror, and a strong dose of 1980s nostalgia, captivating viewers of all ages.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series follows a group of lovable and relatable young characters. Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven—played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown—grapple with the challenges of growing up while facing extraordinary, supernatural events.

After production delays caused by labor strikes, filming for Season 5 finally kicked off in January 2024, with plans to continue through the year until December. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer, as the final season’s release has been pushed to 2025.

Most recently, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has been “deeply immersed” in production, as seen in newly released photos from the set of the much-anticipated Stranger Things Season 5.

The behind-the-scenes images, shared by Levy himself, feature him spending time with the Stranger Things cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo. One of the standout shots showcases Levy’s name on the director’s chair, styled in the iconic Stranger Things font.

Take a look at the set photos from Stranger Things Season 5 below:

The post reads, “Highly serious work here in Hawkins 🙃”.

It was also confirmed that the cast has finally done the final episode script read.

David Harbour spoke out on the experience:

“Getting back to the OG crew of this final season has been wild in a way because we have come so far and it is not the show that we started in Season 1. I think that’s a wild experience for all of us. I mean, those kids were 11 years old when we started, 12 years old. Now they’re 20 and they’re shaving and they aren’t kids anymore. Finn (Wolfhard) just directed a movie. I think to have it all come back full circle… We just did a read-through of the last episode and the amount of crying… like the episode is very beautiful. But there’s also a deeper level of that, this was actually their childhood. They were 11 years old and grew up and fought this monster. And I’ve never seen so much heavy, heavy weeping from teenagers or young adults in my life. There was some cameras there, but we didn’t do it for the publicists or the Instagram people. There was something intimate about the way they structured it that I’m hoping that you don’t see very much of that, because there was something profound in the sense that we are a family. There is the deeper level, it is about us as individuals who’ve worked together for nine years since they were kids, and that really came through. There was a real deep kind of honesty and heartbreak and bittersweet quality to all of it.“

Now, after spending so many years together it is not shocking to hear that the entire cast has left Hawkins for Florence, Italy, to attend Millie Bobby Brown’s second wedding service.

Stranger Things Updates shared, “Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding day!! According to several journalists, the Stranger Things cast flew to Florence yesterday. But who will go to the wedding? We will know soon…”.

Stranger Things News has eyes on the couple as well, in Italy, which you can see below.

“Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi spotted in Florence, Italy! 🇮🇹✨ Rumor has it they’re planning their second wedding in this beautiful city and have even hired a British singer to perform at the event. 💍 Which of the #StrangerThings cast do you think will be on the guest…”

In 2021, Brown started dating actor Jake Bongiovi, and by April 2023, the couple announced their engagement. On May 27, 2024, it was revealed that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony the weekend before. Brown also shared that she had decided to adopt her husband’s last name.

While Millie and Jake are officially married, their larger-scale ceremony and celebration have yet to be had, and considering it is happening in Italy, it makes sense that the couple had to have a smaller wedding in order to ensure it was legal before traveling abroad to wed.

According to The Sun, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi kicked off their wedding celebrations early with a pre-wedding dinner in London on Thursday. They reportedly rented out Sheesh restaurant for the occasion, celebrating with close family, including Millie’s parents, Kelly and Robert.

A source shared that the event marked the start of what promises to be an extravagant wedding celebration. “Millie and Jake are doing things in style,” the insider said. “They have also booked a major British singer—one of the biggest music stars this year—to perform at the wedding, and they’re thrilled she’s flying in just for them.”

The lavish destination wedding is expected to be a grand affair with many friends and family attending. According to another source, Millie’s Stranger Things co-stars and celebrity friends, like Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, have already begun booking their flights for the second ceremony in the U.S.

The couple, engaged since last spring, has been planning this second wedding for over a year. Millie was even spotted trying on dresses at the upscale bridal boutique Galia Lahav in New York City in July.

Jake’s proposal was just as dramatic. While scuba diving, he initially intended to propose with Millie’s mother’s engagement ring, but her mom feared it might get lost in the ocean. He proposed with another ring instead, and later gave her the original, so Millie now has two engagement rings.

While Stranger Things 5 is on a tight race to the finish line, it is likely that production scheduled their shoots around Millie’s wedding, so that the invited cast would be able to attend without too much of a production delay.

What cast members do you think were invited to the infamous Stranger Things wedding?