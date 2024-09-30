Guest Claims They Received “Nasty” Comments For Drinking at Disney

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland Park in July 1955, he created a place that adults and children could enjoy together. A place where the parents did not have to wait on the sidelines and watch their children have fun.

He also created a place where alcohol had no place and was not required to enjoy the day. In fact, Walt had many requirements for his theme park, and one of them was that there would never be any alcohol sold on the premises.

For years, Disneyland remained dry, and when Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, it was also dry. However, everything changed in 1982 when EPCOT opened. The original World Showcase featured nine pavilions, each offering a variety of unique food and beverages from the country.

Guests could enjoy specialties from Mexico, China, Germany, Italy, The American Adventure, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Since then, the World Showcase has added Morocco and Norway. While guests love the current offerings, many think that more pavilions need to be added or that a few current pavilions need to change.

Since then, nearly every Disney theme park has decided to sell alcohol, and drinking at Disney has become something many guests look forward to. Many Disney World guests head to EPCOT to enjoy Drinking Around the World, where they purchase a drink from each of the eleven pavilions.

However, drinking has also become a huge point of contention among guests. Some guests enjoy drinking at the parks a little too much, and they act foolishly, ruining the day for those around them. There is a large divide among those who enjoy drinking at Disney and those who think Disney needs to stop selling alcohol altogether.

The controversy surrounding drinking at the theme parks has one guest wondering if there is a time frame for when it is acceptable to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Reddit user GreedyCauliflower recently visited Disneyland Resort and headed into Disney California Adventure, where they decided to purchase a beer in the newly opened San Fransokyo Square. However, as they began to enjoy their beer, they claimed they received nasty comments from a guest. It was a little before 11 a.m., but since the beer stand was open, they didn’t think there was a problem.

I just grabbed a beer at the Karl Strauss stand in San Fransokyo and promptly received a nasty comment from another guest. AITA for drinking so early in the day? To be completely honest, it hadn’t struck me as weird, but in hindsight maybe it’s a little weird. This place is for kids/families after all, and my wife and I are here, enjoying a 10:45am beverage, childfree. Having said all that, Disney happily took my $17. What do you all think?

Commenters stood by the OP (Original Poster), and said that if Disney did not want people drinking in its theme parks before 11 a.m., then they would not sell alcohol that early. They also said that it was weird for another random guest to think it was appropriate to comment on someone else’s actions, especially since the OP was not doing anything wrong or acting inappropriately.

I always start my Disney days with an IPA at Ogas or the R&D martini at Pyms. Like fully, 8-8:30am I start with a drink lol. It’s totally fine as long as you don’t overdo it

It should also be noted that many Disney restaurants include alcohol on their breakfast menus. Guests can enjoy options like mimosas, spiked coffee drinks, and more at places like Goofy’s Kitchen and Storytellers Café.

As many commenters pointed out, however, it is always important to keep your behavior under control while drinking at Disney. Disney does not appreciate drunk guests acting out of control. Disney cast members and security will escort unruly guests out of the parks and even ban them if their behavior gets too extreme.

Do you think there's a problem with guests drinking too early in the theme parks? Has drinking at Disney gotten too out of control?