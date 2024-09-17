Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

New Data Surfaces: Disney Can Refuse Theme Park Access for Potentially Hundreds of Guests

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
Crowds on Main Street, U.S.A. in Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: s.yume, Flickr

Inside the Magic has received two reports of what will likely be the most popular costumes this Halloween season, with a certain superhero duo being featured in both. The popularity of these outfit ideas may cause Disney theme parks to refuse access to those wearing the get-up.

The Headless Horseman at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Disney

Not only does September bring all things pumpkin spice, but seasonal Halloween events officially commence for Disney theme parks all across the world. In fact, this year, events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort began earlier than ever on August 9.

As for the West Coast parks, Disneyland Resort is well underway with its annual sell-out event, Oogie Boogie Bash–A Disney Halloween Party, which takes place on select nights through October 31 at Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland guests dressed in Halloween costumes at Oogie Boogie Bash
Credit: Disney

For these Halloween events, Disney relaxes its costume rules, allowing adults to also become their favorite characters. Usually, adults are prohibited from wearing costumes at the theme parks, but for the hard-ticketed Halloween events, Disney writes:

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any weapons that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground (e.g., full-length Princess dresses)

From Disney villain costumes to Star Wars attire and classic Disney princess costumes, Halloween events are a thrill for those taking part.

Five children in Halloween costumes at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

What is interesting to look at is how new movie and TV show releases, especially in the Disney sphere, influence the Halloween costume selection on display at Disney theme park events, such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary and Oogie Boogie Bash. New data has surfaced that suggests a surge of costumes based on two R-rated characters may be all the rage this year.

Topping the list for Screen Fever‘s ranking is the foul-mouthed Marvel duo.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (L) and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (R)
Credit: Marvel Studios

“With Deadpool & Wolverine having hit theatres earlier in July 2024, this antihero pairing offers the perfect mix of action and humor for Halloween,” the press release reads. “Deadpool’s irreverence contrasts sharply with Wolverine’s gruff demeanor, making them an epic duo.”

Similarly, another list compiled by Boohoo, also notes the potential wave of Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired costumes that may be hitting the streets–and likely theme parks–this year.

Wolverine and Deadpool stand in the middle of a deserted street, dressed in their superhero costumes, with a damaged pharmacy and debris in the background.
Credit: Marvel Studios

“Comic book characters are perhaps some of the most fun costumes to recreate, thanks to their distinctive and instantly recognizable elements,” the data reads. “Deadpool and Wolverine are no exception, and thanks to the much-anticipated release of [Deadpool & Wolverine], which features both characters together for the first time, you can expect to see a surge in [their] costumes.”

While this data is by no means an indication of what Disney guests will be wearing to the parks this year, it does indicate just what the trends are in 2024–that, and with Deadpool & Wolverine being an official part of the Disney canon, makes it even more likely that there will be a number of Deadpools and Wolverines at this year’s events.

Deadpool holding a small, suited creature, standing next to Wolverine, with a serious expression, in a gloomy urban setting from Deadpool 3.
Credit: Marvel Studios

“Duo costumes are always a hit, and this year is no different,” writes Screen Fever’s Robin Blake. “With major films like Deadpool & Wolverine and [Beetlejuice Beetlejuice] shaping pop culture in 2024, we’re seeing couples embrace these memorable characters in creative ways. These pairings are bound to dominate Halloween events and social media this year.”

That said, those guests wanting to cosplay as the Merc with a Mouth may have to make significant adjustments to their costumes. As the aforementioned information from the official Disneyland website notes, “layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.”

Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) in a dimly lit attic
Credit: Warner Bros.

In addition, for guests 13 and under, Disney warns that “costumes and some masks may be worn, as long as the mask does not cover the entire face and eyes are visible.”

This element in Deadpool’s costume came up in a recent interaction with a guest and Disney’s official planning hub, planDisney. After being asked whether her children would need adjusted Deadpool costumes due to the mask rule, planDisney responded.

Guests walking into Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.
Credit: Inside the Magic

“It sounds like you’ve already reviewed the costume guidelines, which outline that Guests aged 13 and under can wear some masks as long as they do not cover the entire face and the eyes are visible,” they said. “This leads me to believe that it may be best for you to have a somewhat altered option for the mask portion of their costumes.”

“It’s also worth mentioning that costumes cannot contain any weapons that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon,” planDisney continued. “Although, it’s totally fine for Deadpool to come equipped with a chimichanga or two.”

Deadpool with the Pixar Pal-A-Round in the background at Disney California Adventure with
Credit: Disney

Since late July, Deadpool has been making appearances at Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, marking a notable expansion for the character in Disney Parks. This timing coincides with the release of Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine, a film that has shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Despite Deadpool’s monumental success and overwhelming fan support, his inclusion in the Disney Parks remains a hot topic. Many fans argue that a character known for his R-rated antics doesn’t quite fit the family-friendly atmosphere of the parks. A recent interaction at Avengers Campus, where Deadpool made a cheeky comment about dating apps, sparked some backlash among visitors, further fueling the debate.

Deadpool at Avengers Campus
Credit: Disneyland Paris

As the character continues to thrive both on-screen and in the parks, Deadpool’s presence seems to straddle the line between thrilling addition and controversial guest.

How do you feel about Deadpool and Wolverine costumes at Disney’s Halloween events? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

