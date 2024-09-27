Mickey Mouse Loses Pants in Front of Hundreds of Disney Guests

A “Kingdom Hearts” Mickey Mouse meet-and-greet went wrong during this week’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort. A Disney Park guest shared a video of the incident on TikTok.

Disney character performers work hard to protect the integrity of beloved icons like Mickey and Minnie Mouse. These Disney entertainment cast members undergo intense training to accurately represent the characters they’re entrusted to play in front of thousands of theme park guests.

When something goes wrong, Disney character performers are trained to use emergency signals to notify their character attendants that they need help. Some characters can speak in code, like Cinderella or Peter Pan, while others must use body language, like Donald Duck and Goofy. No matter how they do so, these emergency signals allow them to discreetly request assistance without breaking character.

This week, an entertainment cast member playing Mickey Mouse barely had time to notify their character attendant before things went wrong. TikTok user @magicwitheri shared a video of the Halloween-costumed character losing his pants while walking to a meet-and-greet location at Disney California Adventure Park.

When waiting for Kingdom Hearts Mickey goes wrong

As Mickey Mouse approached hundreds of Oogie Boogie Bash guests waiting for a photo op, his pants fell to his ankles. The character performer’s black tights covered up their legs and undergarments, so they were able to stay in character and playfully pull their pants up over Mickey’s “legs.”

Mickey Mouse continued walking toward his character attendant, who rushed over and helped him secure the clasp on the “Kingdom Hearts” costume pants.

Luckily, this incident wasn’t as magic-breaking as other costume malfunctions at the Disney parks. In 2022, the Beast lost his entire head while walking through Be Our Guest restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park.

Other cast members surrounded the character performer, who tried to hide from onlookers and protect the character’s image. Watch @liz_magical_adventures’s video of the wardrobe malfunction below:

Disney cast members can be fired for breaking character integrity policies in front of guests. In Mickey Mouse’s case, it’s unlikely that the performer lost their job because they stayed in character during the wardrobe malfunction and didn’t break the immersion for guests.

