Massive Christian Festival Returns To Universal Orlando: Dates, Lineup, and More Info

Florida’s largest Christian Music Festival will make its return to Universal Orlando Resort in 2025.

Rock the Universe — which typically takes place annually at Universal Studios Florida — is a premier Christian Musical Festival that gives attendees the opportunity to worship, hear from noted speakers, and enjoy some of the theme park’s most popular attractions.

Tickets are now on sale for the inspiring event, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in Christian music. Headlining the weekend will be GRAMMY award-winning artist Brandon Lake, Billboard

Christian chart-topping sensation Forrest Frank, Dove award-winning band Bethel Music, American Music Award-winning singer Matthew West, and Dove-nominated band Rend Collective, among others.

Full concert lineup for Rock the Universe:

Rock the Universe 2025 Concert Lineup

Friday, January 24

Brandon Lake

Forrest Frank

Matthew West

Bethel Music

Rend Collective

Saturday, January 25

ELEVATION RHYTHM

KB

Josiah Queen

Katy Nichole

Taya

Tasha Layton

Caleb Gordon

Iveth Luna

Consumed by Fire

Coqui

Aaron Cole

Allison Eide

But the experience doesn’t stop with the music. Guests can participate in inspiring worship sessions throughout the weekend, including a special Sunday morning service on January 26 to close out the event.

Fans can also explore the Fan Zone, which features live performances from up-and-coming artists and opportunities for autograph sessions with their favorite bands.

If that’s not enough, attendees will have access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s top attractions, such as Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, and Revenge of the Mummy.

There will be two separate stages — The Hollywood Stage and The Music Plaza Stage — to experience the action. You can check out the official Universal Orlando Resort website for more information.

Tickets and Group Packages Now Available at Universal Orlando

For fans looking to immerse themselves fully in the Rock the Universe experience, tickets are available starting at $163.99 per person for the 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket.

This package includes admission to the event on both Friday and Saturday, along with three days of access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay (one theme park per day).

Youth groups of 10 or more can also take advantage of special pricing, starting at $145.99 per person for the 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket. Group packages come with additional perks, including Early Park Admission, complimentary shuttle transportation, and more when staying at one of Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels.

To learn more and secure your tickets, visit Rock the Universe.