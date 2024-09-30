‘Hannah Montana’ Star Destroys Reunion Chances… For Now

In 2006, a new show premiered on the Disney Channel that would become one of the most popular and beloved shows in Disney history and launch an unknown Miley Cyrus to superstardom. That show was Hannah Montana, and it starred Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a regular teenager by day and one of the world’s biggest pop stars by night.

Hannah Montana also starred Miley’s father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, as her father Robby Ray, and Mitchell Musso and Emily Osment as Miley’s friends, Oliver Oken and Lilly Truscott. Other than her family, Oliver and Lilly are the only two people who know that Miley is Hannah Montana.

Hannah Montana was on the air for six years, officially ending in 2011, with Hannah Montana: The Movie, coming out in 2009.

Since the show has ended, fans have begged and pleaded for Disney to reboot the show and bring back as many of the original cast members as possible. They would also love to see some kind of Hannah Montana reunion.

Unfortunately, it does not look like any kind of reunion will be happening in the near future. But, according to one star, fans shouldn’t give up hope, because never is a really long time.

Emily Osment recently spoke to The New York Post on the You’re Laughing at CBS red carpet. She was there to promote her new show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, a spinoff of the popular Young Sheldon, which was also a spinoff of the hit show The Big Bang Theory.

Ms. Osment was asked about whether she would be interested in being part of a Hannah Montana reunion. And while the actress didn’t say no, she is dealing with a lot at the moment, including planning her wedding!

“I’m kind of busy right now,” Osment exclusively told The Post on the “You’re Laughing at CBS” blue carpet in LA on Sept. 18. “A little busy. Let me get through my wedding and this show, and then we’ll talk.”

Hannah Montana Without Billy Ray?

If Disney does decide to do a Hannah Montana reboot or reunion, and if they manage to get the show’s original stars on board, there is one HUGE issue they would have to overcome. How will they address Miley’s relationship with her father?

In real life, Miley Cyrus and her father have no relationship. In fact, the “Flowers” singer has told those close to her that her father is “dead” to her after audio leaked of him calling her a “skank” and the “devil.” The audio was filmed by Billy Ray’s soon-to-be ex-wife — Australian singer Firerose — who has accused the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer of abuse.

Billy Ray Cyrus’s relationship with his daughter has been strained for a few years, ever since Billy Ray and his second wife, Tish, decided to divorce. Miley reportedly took her mother’s side, which fractured her relationship with her father. And things have only gotten worse since then.

Sadly, Billy Ray has not apologized to his daughter for the awful things he said about her. Instead, he defended his actions and said that his young wife made him so mad and pushed him to his limit.

