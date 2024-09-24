Disneyland Slashes Vacation Prices By 1/4 For Thousands of Guests

Visiting Disney World or Disneyland can easily run up the credit card tab, which is why any discount is always good news.

Disney will often drop hotel incentives, especially at Walt Disney World, due to the vast amount of hotels that are available for guests to choose from. At Disneyland, hotel discounts are much more sparse as there are only three to choose from. Guests who want to stay on Disney property can stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel.

Now, certain guests will be able to save big at Disneyland through the fall.

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 25% on select premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel from October 20 to December 19, 2024.

To take advantage of this offer, guests must book by December 9 using a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card. The Disney Visa Cardmember must also stay in a room on the reservation.

The offer excludes standard rooms, select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, 2- or 3-Bedroom Villas, and Pixar Place Hotel.

By booking during this period, guests can enjoy the final days of Halloween Time and the beginning of the holiday season at Disneyland Resort.

For full details regarding the new Disneyland offer:

“Are you interested in creating a vacation package? Consider adding theme park tickets and park reservations to this room offer. Staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels makes it easy and convenient for your family to experience the excitement at both parks. Each day during your stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel, you’ll receive benefits and a host of welcoming amenities with distinctive Disney touches that will enhance your overall experience. Book Through

December 9, 2024 Valid Travel Dates

Valid for select premium rooms on Sunday to Thursday night stays from October 20 to December 19, 2024. Subject to availability and restrictions. Room Types Included in This Offer

Premium Room Types Important Details

Savings are based on the nondiscounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for Sunday through Thursday nights from October 20 through December 19, 2024.

Book now through December 9, 2024; travel must be completed by December 20, 2024.

Not valid for standard rooms, select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, 2- or 3-Bedroom Villas, or at certain hotels.

Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa® Card or Disney Rewards® Redemption Card to pay the deposit. If a valid Disney Visa® Card or Disney Rewards® Redemption Card is not used, the nondiscounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.

Not valid on previously booked rooms and offer is nontransferable.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit of 2 rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.

View Disneyland Updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.”

Current Disney World Deals and Discounts for Fall and Holiday Season

Looking to visit Disney World this fall or holiday season? There are several exciting offers available, including discounts on resort stays, exclusive savings for Florida residents, and special ticket deals. Here’s a breakdown of the latest offers:

Save on Disney Resort Hotel Stays This Fall and Holiday Season

Guests can enjoy savings of up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels. This offer is valid for most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, 2024. The savings vary by hotel and date, ranging from 10% to 30%.

Plus, if you upgrade to a Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package with nondiscounted 4-day (or longer) date-based theme park tickets, you’ll receive FREE Park Hopper benefits.

Special Offers for Florida Residents

Florida residents can also take advantage of up to 30% off rooms at select Disney Resort hotels. These discounts apply for most nights from July 8 through October 3, 2024. The savings range depending on the hotel and dates, providing local guests with a fantastic opportunity to experience Disney’s magic at a lower price.

Additionally, Florida residents can save up to 30% on select Disney Resort hotel stays during the fall and holiday season, with discounts applicable for most nights from October 6 to November 21, 2024.

Ticket Discounts for Disney World

Several ticket offers are currently available for those planning a trip to Walt Disney World:

Florida Resident Discovery Ticket: Florida residents can purchase 3-Day and 4-Day Discover Disney Tickets, valid from April 2 to September 28, 2024. These tickets are subject to Park Pass availability, so be sure to make your reservations early.

Florida residents can purchase 3-Day and 4-Day Discover Disney Tickets, valid from April 2 to September 28, 2024. These tickets are subject to Park Pass availability, so be sure to make your reservations early. 4-Park Magic Ticket: This multi-day ticket allows you to visit four Disney World parks for as little as $99 per day, with a total starting price of $396 plus tax. You can also opt for the 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket, which grants access to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom only.

Resort Package Deals

For Disney Visa Cardmembers, there is a Free Dining Offer available for a limited time. This special deal allows cardholders to enjoy complimentary dining during their Disney World vacation. Be sure to check out the details of this exclusive offer before booking.

With these current discounts and deals, now is the perfect time to plan your Disney World getaway and save on both accommodations and tickets. Whether you’re a Florida resident or a Disney Visa Cardmember, there’s a deal for everyone this season!

What do you think of these new Disney discounts? Are they enough to entice you to book a trip?