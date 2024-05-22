Disneyland Slashes Prices for All Theme Park Guests, Tickets as Low as $50

Disney announced a brand-new discount on tickets.

In an attempt to combat rising prices and attract more guests, Disney has revealed a new summer ticket deal, slashing the price of theme park tickets to just $50 per guest. These tickets will go on sale later this month and will allow fans of Disney and Disneyland to save big on their next vacation.

The Disneyland Resort has entertained guests for decades, officially opening in 1955. Since then, countless new rides, attractions, shows, and restaurants have debuted at the resort, adding to its magic. Disneyland is home to two parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, each featuring many attractions and lands to explore.

Disneyland has something for everyone, from classic dark rides such as Haunted Mansion and Alice in Wonderland to iconic coasters like Matterhorn Bobsleds and the Incredicoaster.

Unfortunately, just like a trip to Walt Disney World, a Disneyland vacation is expensive, requiring guests to shell out hundreds to visit for just a few days. Thankfully, there are ways guests can save money, with Disneyland recently announcing a new ticket deal.

This new summer deal is good for three-day, one-park tickets and will last from June 10 through September 26, 2024. Guests can use these tickets on weekdays, Monday to Thursday.

These tickets go on sale May 29 and will cost $843 for adults and as low as $50 for children aged three through nine. However, guests must also make a park reservation for each of the three days they plan on visiting, but these do not need to be used consecutively.

Guests can upgrade to weekend or park-hopping tickets at an extra cost.

Disneyland is also offering savings for Guests station at an official Disneyland Resort Hotel between June 10 and September 26. Guests booking consecutive four-night stays or longer can save up to 25% at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

This summer marks a great time to visit Disneyland, with several areas across the resort receiving upgrades, most notably Disneyland’s original Haunted Mansion attraction.

While Disney has created dozens of rides and attractions, few are as iconic or as spooky as Haunted Mansion. The ride debuted at Disneyland decades ago and continues to be one of the resort’s most popular rides. As is the case with some of Disney’s older rides, Haunted Mansion has been receiving upgrades over the last few months, with significant work taking place on the ride’s outdoor queue.

As part of a new expansion to Haunetd Mansion’s “grounds,” Disneyland is constructing new interactive queue elements and a new area outside Haunted Mansion.

Disneyland also recently filed a massive, multi-million dollar permit for Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, another historic attraction at the California resort.

