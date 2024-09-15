Disney Staff Under Fire for Ignoring Struggling Senior Attempting to Escape Coaster Exit

Disney fans are not thrilled about a recent video they have seen of a cast member, but luckily, it still has a happy ending.

When guests visit Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any Disney park, they expect certain things to be true. First of all, when one enters a park, they are expecting a level of immersive detail that they cannot find in a regional theme park such as Six Flags. On attractions, the level of intricacy and storytelling should be like none other, and it is.

For example, I remember bringing a friend to the Magic Kingdom for the first time in his life. He was impressed by Cinderella Castle, but it was Pirates of the Caribbean that really blew him away.

After the ride, he was nearly in tears, telling me how beautiful the sets were and that he felt like he was jumping from movie set to movie set in a larger-than-life reality. It is those types of attractions that separate Disney from many other theme park experiences.

Guests also expect to enjoy delicious food, see top-of-the-line entertainment, and, of course, to be treated kindly by the case members who work there.

Cast members at Disney parks are a unique group of employees, carefully selected and trained to uphold a strict set of standards designed to create the “Disney magic.” They play a crucial role in the guest experience, setting Disney parks apart from other theme parks.

One key distinction is that Disney refers to its employees as cast members, a term that reflects the idea that the parks are stages, and everything is part of a larger performance. Whether operating rides or maintaining park cleanliness, cast members are all considered essential parts of this immersive experience.

Disney has specific grooming and presentation guidelines known as the “Disney Look,” which dictates standards for personal grooming, tattoos, and costume appearance. The aim is to maintain a clean, approachable, and family-friendly image. While these standards have evolved over the years, the emphasis on professionalism and maintaining the iconic Disney image remains strong.

One of the hallmarks of cast members is their commitment to courtesy and guest interaction. They are trained to engage with visitors in a positive and respectful manner, always smiling and maintaining a friendly demeanor. Cast members are also encouraged to anticipate guests’ needs, such as offering help before it is requested or addressing them by name if possible.

Beyond simple courtesy, they are known for going above and beyond, often creating magical moments for guests. These acts, known as “pixie dust” moments, can include anything from giving a special pin to a child to making a birthday or special occasion feel truly memorable.

Safety and efficiency are also core responsibilities of Disney cast members. They follow “The Five Keys” (Safety, Courtesy, Show, Inclusion, and Efficiency), with safety always being the top priority.

Cast members ensure that attractions operate smoothly and that the guest experience is both enjoyable and secure, often enforcing height restrictions or monitoring crowd behavior to prevent incidents. Efficiency is also emphasized to keep lines moving and maintain smooth operations.

Another unique aspect of being a Disney cast member is the commitment to “the show.”

While they are “on stage” (in public areas), cast members must stay in character, fully immersing themselves in the role they play within the themed lands of the parks. For example, those working in the Magic Kingdom must adopt personas fitting the land they are in to maintain the immersive atmosphere.

Once in backstage areas, cast members can step out of character, but they are expected to maintain the fantasy for guests while in public.

Cast members are also empowered to solve many guest issues on their own, often resolving problems quickly and effectively without needing managerial approval (up to a certain degree). This empowerment helps ensure guests receive prompt, satisfying solutions and is a key component of Disney’s reputation for customer service.

The high standards Disney requires from its cast members differ from those at other theme parks for several reasons.

Disney places great emphasis on attention to detail, considering every interaction, no matter how small, to be part of the overall guest experience. As a premium brand, Disney is expected to deliver a world-class experience, and the conduct of its cast members is central to maintaining that reputation.

Additionally, Disney parks across the world must maintain a consistent level of magic and service, and these strict standards help ensure that consistency is met globally.

The dedication of cast members to creating magical experiences, adhering to Disney’s strict guidelines, and going above and beyond is what makes the parks stand out and provide guests with the unforgettable experiences that Disney is known for.

That is why one recent video has been getting so much hate online of an elderly guest struggling to exit from Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris.

Yvette Kelly posted this video to TikTok stating, “We saw this dear old lady doing Hyperspace Mountain in Disneyland Paris on her own living her best life… what a legend! 🥰👏🏻”. In the video, we can see the older guest needing help getting off the attraction, which is what Kelly and another guest seemed to do once they realized she would not be able to get out of the ride herself.

What fans are upset about in the comments is why the cast member walked past her when she seemed to be clearly struggling.

Comments like, “Why weren’t cast members helping her?”, “Why would that worker just walk past?” and “The staff just walking past and not helping 😭” flooded the video comments, receiving thousands of likes per comment. There is a chance, of course, that the cast member was rushing to assist someone else who was not visible in the video and, in her haste, did not see the elderly guest who needed assistance as well.

It is impossible to know what happened without seeing the whole picture.

Luckily, we can see that the guest herself was thrilled to have been helped by the other guests and was in no way upset by the cast member walking by. Her face had a bright smile on it, and one comment stated, “Oh my god, I saw her! She was walking around the park with the biggest grin and looked like she was having the time of her life. Hope she had the best day”.

