Disney Guests Shocked Over the Price of an Ice Cream Sundae

It’s the spookiest time of the year. Halloween is in full swing at Disneyland Resort, and there is so much to see, do, taste, and buy! Guests can join the virtual queue and ride Haunted Mansion Holiday and head on over to Disney California Adventure in the afternoon to ride Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. They can enjoy the Halloween cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., and then top off the night by watching the Halloween Screams fireworks!

Related: Headless Horseman Fall Captured on Video During Disney World’s Halloween Party

Of course, every special time at Disneyland means that there are a ton of great limited-time food and beverage offerings, and Halloween is no exception. And guests are absolutely loving the specialty popcorn buckets — Mickey Mouse in a pumpkin costume, vampire Stitch, vampire Mater, and Minnie Mouse as Winifred Sanderson (only available at Oogie Boogie Bash). And we can’t forget to mention the Buzz Lightyear Alien sipper!

However, one guest’s recent Halloween purchase has guests doing a double take and has ignited a firestorm of debate about the price of dining at a Disney theme park.

Related: Disney Removes Controversial Murder Scene From Theme Park

Reddit user Falling_Madchen recently visited Disney California Adventure Park and headed over to Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, located in the new San Fransokyo Square. There, they decided to indulge in the season sundae, the Hocus Pocus-themed Witch’s Hat Sundae. The sundae is made with mint chocolate chip ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream and topped with a chocolate cone that looks like a witch’s hat.

But it wasn’t the sundae itself that left jaws on the floor. Instead, it was what the OP (Original Poster) paid for the Disney Park sundae. According to Falling_Madchen, they paid a whopping $20 for a couple of scoops of ice cream!

Next time I’ll check on the prices before ordering! smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ But it sure was good!

Related: Which Disney Halloween Party Should You Attend?

One commenter was shocked at the price tag, considering the same sundae is available down the street at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream for less than $12.

The app says $11.29, what on earth did you do to make it $20? Edit: for anyone who sees this, there is the exact same sundae minus the Ghirardelli chocolate for $11.29 at Clarabelles. If the chocolate doesn’t really matter that much to you, get it from there.

However, it was also pointed out that Ghirardelli most likely uses higher-quality ingredients than Clarabelle’s, which would account for the higher price tag.

Its NOT the same as it’s not Ghirardelli. There’s a reason people go to the Ghirardelli shop; they want high quality CHOCOLATE. Yes it’s expensive and I’m sure the Clarabelle one is very good, but it’s not the same quality

Related: Disney Announces New Halloween Parade!

Overall, the commenters seemed to agree that paying $20 for a sundae was just a step too far. They largely thought that, if they wanted to indulge in the sweet treat, they would head on over to Clarabelle’s and save themselves almost $10.

Of course, the Witch’s Hat Sundae is not the only Halloween treat that guests can indulge in. There are so many options available throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. You can read Disneyland’s entire Halloween foodie guide by clicking here!

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort will run through October 31.

Do you think $20 is WAY too much money for an ice cream sundae, even if it is from Ghirardelli? Let us know in the comments!